China Solid Waste Disposal Industry Report, 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- With the fast growing economic progression, the solid waste disposal market of China has expanded quickly. In 2011, 131 million tons of urban waste was processed with harmless means (mainly landfill, composting and incineration), with a year-on-year growth rate of 6.27%; the harmless disposal rate of household garbage hit 79.7%. In the same year, the comprehensive utilization volume of industrial solid waste in China amounted to 1.952 billion tons, up 20.67% year-on-year.



At present, Chinese solid waste disposal industry characterizes the followings:



First, a number of solid waste disposal policies are successively issued to promote the industry in 2012. “Twelfth Five-Year” Construction Plan for National Urban Household Garbage Harmless Disposal Facilities erected major development goals of China solid waste disposal industry within the period of "Twelfth Five-Year"(2011-2015).



Second, supported by policies, the household garbage incineration power generation industry embraces a bright prospect. In the major cities across China, garbage disposal technologies involve landfill, composting and incineration, in which incineration complies with the harmless, resource and minimization principles the most. In the existing harmless disposal facilities, sanitary landfill plays a crucial part. In 2010, according to garbage harmless disposal capacity, landfill, incineration and composting accounted for 77.92%, 18.81% and 1.47% respectively.



In March 2012, National Development and Reform Commission of China raised the on-grid electricity price of garbage power generation. In April, the general office of the State Council issued “Twelfth Five-year” Construction Plan for National Urban Household Garbage Harmless Disposal Facilities to clearly place new requirements on urban household garbage incineration capacity. According to the plan, by 2015, the capacity of the national urban household garbage incineration facilities will hold more than 35% of the total harmless disposal capacity, and in particular eastern regions’ will occupy over 48%.



Third, the enterprises within the industry chain penetrate each other.

--GEE geared its focus from technology transfer to general contracting, and signed several investment projects in 2008.

--New Century Energy contracted Hangzhou Lin'an Green Energy in 2010 and acquired the project in 2011.

--Sound Environmental Resources focusing on general contracting invested in many projects.

--Everbright International and Shenzhen Energy Environment built environmental protection equipment manufacturing bases to enter the field of incinerator R&D and production.

--Shengyun Machinery which is engaged in equipment manufacturing publicized acquisition plan in October 2012 to acquire GEE's 80.36% stake, and transferred to garbage incineration contracting.



