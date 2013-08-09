China Sonangol Highlights Its Social Responsibility

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Established in 2004, China Sonangol is a young and vibrant company. It is a joint venture between Angola’s state-owned oil company, Sonangol E.P. and Hong Kong-based company, New Bright International Development. The company started off with oil and gas, minerals and reconstruction projects in Africa, but in a short span of 8 years, the company grew quickly and diversified into other areas of businesses such as real estate and transportation projects globally.



Headquartered in Hong Kong, China Sonangol has offices in across Africa and Asia. Collectively, we employ more than 1,600 people across a range of disciplines.



Corporate responsibility is important to China Sonangol. It influences every aspect of our operations, the way we do business, the way we work together, the way in which we contribute to our community and manage our impact on the environment.



CSR Message from Board Member and CEO



Dear Directors and Colleagues,



As an international company, our involvement in corporate responsibility is driven by a shared set of values. It influences every aspect of our operations, inspires us to better the well-being of locals, children and employees, and treat our environment with respect. While we progress towards increasing our business footprints far and wide, with global offices and business presence in major cities across Asia and Africa, we are equally driven by our corporate social responsibility.



About China Sonangol

At China Sonangol, we align our corporate social responsibility programmes with our business strategies for long-term progress and success in the best fitting ethical ways. Our people understand the importance of being socially responsible, and while we strive to deliver financial results, we also work towards bringing benefits to society. Ultimately, we recognise the mutual reward between China Sonangol and the communities in which we operate and support.



Corporate social responsibility is a long-term commitment, and we are dedicated to embark on this gratifying journey as we together stride ahead into the future.



Alain Fanaie

Board Member & CEO

Singapore Office

7 Temasek Boulevard

#42-01, Suntec Tower One

Singapore 038987

Tel: (65) 6808 1880

pr@chinasonangol.info

http://www.chinasonangol.info