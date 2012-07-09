China Sportswear Industry Report, 2011-2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- With rising per capita disposable income, the demand for sportswear including sports shoes and garments among consumers is soaring in recent years. In 2011, the sportswear market size in China hit RMB124.7 billion.



In Chinese sportswear market, international brands like Nike, Adidas, Kappa, Puma and FILA occupy high-end market, while medium-end market is dominated by domestic companies such as Anta and Li-Ning. In the below-200-yuan low-end consumer market, representatives consist of Xtep, PEAK, 361° and ERKE.



In China’s sports shoe market , overseas brands cover Nike, Adidas, Puma, Reebok, FILA, Mizuno, UYBTO, Kappa , etc, and domestic ones comprise Li-Ning, Anta, Xtep, 361°, ERKE, PEAK, Jordan, Deerway and GRN. The high-end market is held by Nike, Adidas, Reebok, etc, and in the medium-end market, major players are Kappa and Li-Ning.



The report highlights the following aspects:



Development of Chinese sportswear Industry: status quo, market scale, operating mode, market segments, competition characteristics & pattern, development tendency, etc;



Leading Chinese sportswear businesses: operation and development of 14 key domestic enterprises including Li-Ning and Anta.



Li-Ning is the largest sportswear producer and seller in China, with the market share in China reaching 7.2% by sale in 2011. However, Li-Ning has seen decline in its business performance and been almost caught up by Anta in recent years. Although Li-Ning made efforts to control the expansion of retail outlets in 2011, it ranked the No.1 with retail outlets numbering 8,299.



Anta Sports has experienced the fastest development in recent years among its domestic counterparts, with the market share of 7.1% in China. The robust growth was mainly attributable to accurate price positioning of products as well as rapid expansion in the second-and third-tier cities.



Nike has long been maintaining its leading position in Chinese market. In FY2011, the Nike’s revenue from Greater China harvested USD2.06 billion (RMB13.1 billion), just behind that each from North America and Western. Meanwhile, China is also the largest outsourcing and purchasing region for Nike.



