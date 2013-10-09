China Sugar Industry Report, 2013-2015: Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- From 2008/09 to 2013/14, the global supply of sugar has undergone changes from short supply to excess supply: raw sugar production increased from 140 million tons in 2008/09 to 170 million tons in 2012/13; while the demand for raw sugar was basically stabilized at about 150 million tons. It is expected that in 2013/14 global production of raw sugar may reach 174.9 million tons, with consumption to be 167.3 million tons, the global raw sugar industry continues to face destocking pressure.



As the world’s significant producing and importing country of sugar, China’s sugar output in 2012/13 climbed 13.5% YoY to 13.068 million tons, of which, Guangxi was the largest sugar producing area, with sugar production accounting for 63.7% of the total; followed by Yunnan (14.7%) and Guangdong (8.4%). In 2012, China imported 3.747 million tons of table sugar, hitting a record high.



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Since 2012, despite the sustainable growth in downstream demand, sugar enterprises affected by falling prices of table sugar and rising production costs have witnessed increase of loss. From January to June 2013, among 296 domestic sugar enterprises above designated size, as many as 55.1% of them suffered losses, listed companies such as Guangxi Yangpu Nanhua Sugar Industry Group Co., Ltd. and Guangxi Guitang (Group) Co., Ltd. still faced destocking pressures, the sugar business would continue to face adverse conditions.



China Sugar Industry Report, 2013-2015 mainly covers the followings:



Development status, market supply and demand, import and export trade, price trend, etc. of global sugar industry;

Development status, market supply and demand, import and export trade, price trend, development prospect, etc. of sugar industry in China;

Development status, import and export trade, development prospect, etc. of downstream industries and rival commodities industries of sugar industry in China;

Operating status, investment and M&A, business analysis, development forecast, etc. of 11 major sugar companies in China.



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