China Surfactant Industry Report, 2011-2013

"2005-2010, the snack food industry of China presented a CAGR of 16.9% for sales, with the revenue in 2010 hitting RMB503.57 billion. As the residents’ demand increases, the earnings from Chinese snack food industry between 2011 and 2013 is expected to grow at a rate of around 17%.



China snack food industry involves seven sub-sectors. By operating revenue, biscuit and other baked food sector ranks the highest, with the revenue in 2010 soaring 44.6% year-on-year to RMB80.7 billion; while the roasted seeds and nuts sector makes revenue RMB37.3 billion, less than other sectors, but it is expected to see substantial prospect. In the future, the robust demand for roasted seeds and nuts products in small- and medium-sized cities and villages will be new growth engine and it will grow at a rate of roughly 16% during 2011-2013.



Compared to the stable development of biscuit and roasted seeds & nuts industries, candy & chocolate industry has seen unrest in development, presenting dramatic change in market pattern.



In February 2010, Kraft took over Britain-based candy tycoon Cadbury following its acquisition on Danone’s biscuit business in July 2007. Afterwards, Kraft launched varieties of new products in China through Cadbury’s production lines, in a bid to seize more market occupancy of candy products.



On December 6th, 2011, Nestle gained approval to take over 60% stake of Hsu Fu Chi International Ltd, marking the second acquisition move for the company to buy local food company shortly after being approved to take over 60% stake of Xiamen-based Yinlu in September. Hsu Fu Chi International Ltd is mainly engaged in the production of candies, sachima, etc, with the operating revenue and net income hitting RMB4.31 billion and RMB600 million in 2010, a respective YoY rise of 14% and 31%. And the market occupancy of Hsu Fu Chi International Ltd in China realizes 6.6%, ranking the first place. The acquisition will help Nestle greatly enhance its strength to compete with Kraft in the candy market of China.



