China Synthetic Resin Industry Report, 2013-2016 : Industry Shares, Size, Trend, Analysis, and Forecasts to 2016 Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- China Synthetic Resin Industry Report, 2013-2016 of Sino Market Insight forecasts that by 2016 China’s synthetic resin production will reach 70.58 million tons.



China’s synthetic resin industry has entered the high-speed development period since 2000, thus becoming the world’s big producer and consumer of synthetic resin. In 2012 its synthetic resin capacity, production and apparent consumption attained to 58 million tons, 52.133 million tons and 79.473 million tons, respectively. In 2013-2016, China’s synthetic resin industry will continue to face massive capacity expansion, especially polyolefin products.



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In 2013 SINOPEC Wuhan Company’s 800,000 tons/a Ethylene Project went into operation, bringing new 600,000 tons/a polyethylene and 400,000 tons/a polypropylene production capacity; PetroChina Sichuan Petrochemical Company Ltd’s 800,000 tons/a ethylene plant will add 600,000 tons/a polyethylene and 250,000 tons/a polypropylene production capacity.



China’s synthetic resins mainly include five categories i.e. polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS) and acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), of which, PE has the largest consumption. In 2012 China’s apparent consumption of PE was 17.9 million tons; followed by PP with 14.98 million tons; PVC, PS and ABS respectively 13.93 million tons, 2.76 million tons and 2.68 million tons.



As China’s economic recovery has stabilized, the demand for synthetic resin will also see a gradual increase; following the successive commissioning of domestic olefin plants, synthetic resin production will rise accordingly, and the substitute of domestic production for foreign imports will be increasingly expanded.



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Consisting of 8 chapters and 138 charts, this report not only makes an analysis on overall production, apparent demand, import & export, price, etc. of synthetic resin in China as well as market overview, competitive landscape and future trends of major industry segments (PE, PP, PVC, PS and ABS); but also introduces profile, financial performance, product sales, product type, cost analysis, operating conditions, development strategy of 12 key companies e.g. Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical Co.,Ltd and SINOPEC Maoming Company.



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