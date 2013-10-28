Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Telecom Corporation Limited : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"China Telecom Corporation Limited : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "China Telecom Corporation Limited"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "China Telecom Corporation Limited" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "China Telecom Corporation Limited"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

China Telecom Corporation Limited (China Telecom) is an integrated information service provider. The company offers a wide range of telecommunications services such as wireline voice services, Internet access services, mobile voice services, value-added services, integrated information application services, managed data and leased line services and other related services. China Telecom also provides international telecommunications services including leased line, International Internet access and transit and Internet data centre service in certain countries across the Asia Pacific, South America and North American regions. As of December 31, 2012, the company had 160 and 90 million subscribers in mobile and wireline broadband categories respectively. China Telecom is headquartered in Beijing, China.



Companies Mentioned



China Telecom Corporation Limited



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