China Telecommunications Report Q1 2013 - New Report Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- BMI View: The Chinese telecommunications industry is the biggest in the world in terms of existing size and growth potential in light of the country's sizeable population. The 1bn mobile subscribers represent only a penetration rate of less than 80%, with a large proportion of consumers in rural regions still untapped. However, fulfilling the potential requires significant investments from the private and public sector, a capability that could weaken if the broader economy continues to deteriorate.
?? Our forecasts for China's telecoms industry - mobile, ARPU, fixed line and internet - have been extended to 2017. ?? Mobile subscriber growth remains robust with rural subscriber acquisitions offsetting the migration of 2G to 3G technology; we continue to expect 1.107bn subscribers by end-2012. ?? The growing popularity of mobile services will be to the detriment of fixed technologies. The contraction in the Chinese fixed-line sector is expected to continue, while we expect mobile broadband growth to outpace that of fixed broadband.
China Mobile saw a significant plunge in its share price after the operator's H112 financial results missed analysts' estimates on the back of rising subscriber acquisition cost. Although China Mobile is still the world's largest mobile operator by subscriber base, it is inherently disadvantaged by its proprietary 3G TD-SCDMA network, which is not as widely supported by device manufacturers compared with rival technologies W-CDMA and CDMA2000. However, Q312 saw China Mobile slightly exceed analysts' expectations as the operator attracted subscribers using low-cost handsets and lower tariff rates.
China Mobile has selected ZTE and Alcatel-Lucent to deploy its TD-LTE network. ZTE will construct TD-LTE networks for the operator in five cities - Beijing, Tianjin, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Shenyang - while approximately 3,000 base stations will be delivered by Alcatel-Lucent Shanghai Bell in the cities of Shanghai, Nanjing and Qingdao.
