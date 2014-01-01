China Telecommunications Report Q1 2014 - New Market Report

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "China Telecommunications Report Q1 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- The Chinese telecommunications industry is the biggest in the world in terms of existing size and growth potential, with the 1.18bn mobile subscriptions representing only a penetration rate of 84.9% at the end of June 2013. There are substantial growth opportunities in rural regions, where markets are still untapped, while in higher income urban areas 3G subscription growth is robust. While there are significant opportunities, fulfilling the potential requires significant investment from the private and public sector, a capability that could weaken if the broader economy deteriorates.
Key Data
- The latest data from MIIT show the mobile market continued to expand in H113, with total subscriptions increasing by 30.8mn to 1.176bn at the end of June 2013.
- The decline in fixed-line subscriptions accelerated in H113, with the total number falling to a low of 272.9mn by the end of June 2013.
- There was an unexpected decline in fixed broadband subscriptions in Q213 according to MIIT. We believe this relates to a cleansing of subscription totals, given the low penetration rate and previous subscription growth momentum.
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Key Trends And Developments
The OTT and VAS market has been a key area of competition in China in H113 as mobile operators compete with one another - but also face-up to the challenge from internet firms. In June 2013 Tecent launched a payment service through its WeChat communication platform, while the search engine Baidu has acquired the 91 Wireless Websoft games portal as it diversifies into VAS. This accelerated development of VAS and OTT services is a threat to operators, who risk becoming dumb pipes ie transmitting data for other firms' services without taking a cut of revenues generated. Operators have complained about the threat in the past, but most recently have begun forming partnerships. For instance, in July 2013, China Unicom announced its collaboration with Tencent to jointly-develop an independent data package for WeChat and all of its related services. In our view, this is most sustainable for the operators.
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