China Telecommunications Report Q4 2013 - New Report Available

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- BMI View: The Chinese telecommunications industry is the biggest in the world in terms of existing size and growth potential, with the 1.18bn mobile subscriptions representing only a penetration rate of 84.9% at the end of June 2013. There are substantial growth opportunities in rural regions where markets are still untapped, while in higher income urban areas 3G subscription growth is robust. While there are significant opportunities, fulfilling the potential requires significant investment from the private and public sector, a capability that could weaken if the broader economy deteriorates.
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Key Data:
- The latest data from MIIT show the mobile market continued to expand in H113, with total subscriptions increasing by 30.8mn to 1.176bn at the end of June 2013.
- The decline in fixed-line subscriptions accelerated in H113, with the total number falling to a low of 272.9mn by the end of June 2013.
- There was an unexpected decline in fixed broadband subscriptions in Q213 according to MIIT. We believe this relates to a cleansing of subscription totals, given the low penetration rate and previous subscription growth momentum.
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