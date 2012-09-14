Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research “China Thermometer Market - Temperature Measurement And Monitoring Devices Market: China Industry Analysis, Size (Volume-Value), Trend and Forecast (2010 – 2016)” China temperature monitoring market (thermometer market)is estimated to be USD 69.8 million in 2011 and expected to reach USD 111.2 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 9.8% over the period 2011 to 2016. Mercury-free thermometer segment will be the largest segment with 68.8% revenue share in 2016. Mercury based thermometer market will witness negative growth during this period.



China currently is the largest manufacturer of the mercury-based thermometer devices, manufacturing over 150 million thermometers per year, for both exports and domestic consumption. Most of the mercury thermometer demand in the country is cater through the domestic production. However, growing awareness about mercury pollution and global initiative for lowering the consumption of mercury has spur the demand for digital and other type mercury-free thermometer devices in the country, which is currently being catered through domestic production and imports.



The China temperature is largely dominated by Mercury-based thermometers, especially in volume terms. In 2011, the mercury-based thermometers accounted for 54.8% of the China temperature monitor devices revenue at USD 38.26 million. However, our research indicates that the situation will reverse over next two years. Furthermore, the market for mercury-free thermometers will strengthen to acquire a market share of 68.8% in 2016. The mercury-free thermometer market will reach USD 76.78 million in 2016 growing with CAGR of 19.5% during 2011 – 2016.



While mercury-free thermometer segment is expected to attain considerable growth during the forecast period, mercury-based thermometer segment will continue to decline during the same period. The mercury-free thermometer segment is expected to grow with CAGR of 19.5% (value terms) and 21.3% (volume terms) during 2011 – 2016. The mercury-based thermometer segment is expected to contract with a negative CAGR of 1.9% and 2.0% (value and volume wise respectively) during the forecast period.



The price for mercury-based thermometers will largely remain unchanged during the forecast period. On the other hand the price change into mercury-free thermometer segment will be about USD 0.6 per unit. The Unit price for mercury-free thermometer was about USD 7.6 in 2011 and will be USD 7.1 per unit in 2016.



This report provides a holistic view to the overall China Thermometer market with 7 year market data (volume-value) & forecast based on following segmentation:

By Category

Mercury-based

Mercury Free

By Products

Mercury Free

Digital thermometer

Resistance temperature detectors

Thermocouples

LCD thermometer

Infrared thermometer

Others

