China Titanium Dioxide Industry 2013-2017 Market Trend Research and Development: Huidian Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Huidian Research added deep business developement research report on "China Titanium Dioxide Industry 2013-2017". As a widely used inorganic chemical, the demand of global titanium dioxide market is synchronize with the global macroeconomic trend, urbanization process and industrialization process. In 2012, the global titanium dioxide production capacity reached 6.3 million tons, and the global market capacity reached USD 19 billion. From 2000 to 2012, the compound growth rate of global titanium dioxide demand was 2.6%; the industry showed a moderate growth.



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In recent years, relying on the market mechanism, the layout and structure of China’s titanium dioxide industry has been optimized obviously; based on the resource, market and existing production bases, China has formed Sichuan, Yunnan, Guangxi, Shandong, Jiangsu and some other regional bases. In addition to the headquarters titanium dioxide production base, Pangang Group also held or participated in Chongqing Yu Titanium Dioxide, Jinzhou Titanium Industry Co., Ltd., Panzhihua Dongfang Titanium Industry and Jiangsu Taibai Group Co., Ltd., and formed a huge titanium dioxide production group. Chemchina, Jiangsu Gpro Group, Hunan Zhuzhou Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd., Anhui Maanshan Titanium Dioxide Group and Shandong Dawn Titanium Industry Co, Ltd. carried out integration and restructuring. By the end of 2012, the total production capacity of China’s titanium dioxide industry has reached 2.5 million tons, and the output reached 1.89 million tons.



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As one of the most important white pigments, titanium dioxide is widely used in coating, papermaking, printing ink, chemical fiber, medicine, and some other industries. In 2012, the titanium dioxide demand volume in China reached 1.82 million tons, and the coating industry owned the largest consumption volume with the proportion of 62.5%; followed by the plastic industry with the proportion of 18.5%; the proportion of papermaking, printing ink and other industries was19.1%.



With the development of China’s economy and the improvement of people’s living standard, especially with the development of coating, plastic and papermaking industries, the demand for titanium dioxide, especially for the high-end titanium dioxide will be larger. In the next five years, the demand for titanium dioxide in China is expected to develop at the average annual growth rate of 10-15%, and this growth rate of the demand for high-end titanium dioxide will reach more than 20%; the domestic titanium dioxide output is far from meeting the demand of domestic market.



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Table of Contents



1. Overview of Industry Development

2. Development Overview of Global Titanium Dioxide Industry

3. Environment of China’s Titanium Dioxide Industry

4. Development Status of China’s Titanium Dioxide Industry

5. Competition Situation in China’s Titanium Dioxide Industry

6. Industrial Upstream and Downstream

7. Import and Export Data of Titanium Dioxide Products

8. Key Enterprises in China’s Titanium Dioxide Industry

9. Investment and Development Trend of Titanium Dioxide Industry



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