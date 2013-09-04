Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Tomato Product Industry Report, 2012-2015 market report to its offering

Affected by severe drought in major tomato production regions, the global tomato output in 2012 dived to 34.721 million tons, hitting the rock bottom since 2007. The Mediterranean boasts the worlds largest processing tomato production region, with the output accounting for 41.4% of the worlds total, while the US is known as the worlds largest processing tomato production country, with the output making up 35.6% of the worlds total. In China, the output of processing tomato stood up 9.6% of the total in global terms.



China currently has around 166 tomato sauce processing factories, featuring higher market concentration. COFCO Tunhe and Chalkis are flagship tomato products enterprises, with the collective output accounting for over 70% of the total in China.



Chinas tomato products are mostly exported to EU countries, Russia and Japan. In 2012, the severe drought in major production regions caused the low operation of domestic tomato enterprises, with the export volume of tomato products declining by 4.2% over 2011. By contrast, the products like ketchup and tomato sauce in small package saw rapid growth in export volume, and the export structure appears to be more reasonable.



In 2012, the average export price of tomato products made in China began to pick up. In Jan.-May, 2013, the average export price exceeded USD900/ton, starting running at a profit. However, it is the truth indeed that the overall profit of China tomato processing industry is relatively low.



The report highlights:



Status quo, supply & demand, import & export, and price trend of worldwide processing tomato planting and tomato products;

Status quo, supply & demand, import & export, price trend and development outlook of China processing tomato production and tomato products;

Competition pattern, profit level and advantages & disadvantages of market competition;

Operation, investment and M&A, tomato products business and development outlook of major tomato products enterprises worldwide.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140562/china-tomato-product-industry-report-2012-2015.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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