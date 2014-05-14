China Tours Expert, Charming Asia Tours, Offers Customers Limited Access to Forbidden City

El Monte, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Charming Asia Tours, a China Tours tour company that specializes in trips around the world, recently announced that many travelers are hurrying to book tours to the Forbidden City. China will begin limiting the amount of people who can visit Beijing’s Forbidden City, and Travelers Rushing To Book Now while they still have the opportunity to do so.



According to an April 13, 2014 article published on BusinessInsider.com, about 7 million people flock to visit the former Imperial Palace each year. The Forbidden City was built in the early 17th century, and Chinese officials are concerned about the damage inflicted to the site. China’s new limitations will not allow visitors to visit during peak seasons, but it will prompt them to make afternoon visits and buy festival and holiday tickets in advance.



At this time, Charming Asia Tours offers several types of China trips, such as the China Highlights Tour, Dreams of China Tour, Best of Shanghai and Jiangnan Tour, Glimpse of China Tour, and China-Tibet Explorer Tour. Each competitively priced tour takes visitors through the most beautiful parts of China and highlights some of the great cities and landmarks. Charming Asia Tours welcomes groups of all sizes to experience one of the most diverse countries in Asia.



“China's rich history shaped a fascinating landscape of numerous attractions,” stated an article on the company’s website, www.charmingasiatours.com. The article went on to note that China’s influence in today’s world has made it an interesting country for many travelers.



“Many seek to learn and experience the magic of China’s culture, food, and historical attractions. From majestic natural sceneries to booming cityscapes, China’s land is just so diverse and full of surprises.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Charming Asia Tours and its limited-time Forbidden City tours can visit the company’s website for more information. Customers can also subscribe to Charming Asia Tours’ Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube accounts for frequent updates from the company.



About Charming Asia Tours

For more than 25 years, Charming Asia Tours has been providing their customers with excellent travel experiences. From private tours to large groups, the company has tour packages that can not only accommodate their clients’ needs, but also excite their senses one moment and relax their spirit the next. Whether clients are looking for relaxation, entertainment or inspiration, Charming Asia Tours believes that their tours, service, and overall value will provide them with a wonderful travel experience. For more information, please visit http://www.charmingasiatours.com/destinations/china/