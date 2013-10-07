China Toy Industry Trend 2013 Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Research and Development

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- HuidianResearch included latest depth and professional market research report on China Toy Industry 2013. The firstly makes the comparison of the toy industry’s development in China, USA and Japan, mainly revealing the differences in the three countries’ toy industry’s development and the shortcomings in China’s toy industry; secondly, it makes the deep analysis of Chinese market’s development in the toy industry, involving the toy industry’s status quo, cooperation with cultural industries, existing difficulties, consumer composition, competitive pattern and other aspects; thirdly it makes the specific analysis of the industry cluster and export; finally, it makes the analysis of the major domestic and foreign enterprises of toy industry and makes the professional analysis of opportunities and challenges faced by the industry in the future, which can provide the decisive references for the investment in the toy industry.



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For 2012, it is a year full of challenges and opportunities for China’s toy industry. On the one hand, the toy industry faces the pressure caused by the fluctuations of raw materials prices and exchange rate, the rising of labor cost and the continuous depressed overseas demand caused by the European and American debt crisis. On the other hand, it faces the huge development opportunities brought by the rapid rising of the foreign emerging markets and the continuous upgrading of the domestic consumption market.



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Taking the advantage of the raw materials and labor cost, China has become the world largest manufacturer and exporter of toys. In 2012, the export of China’s toys slowed slightly, the export amount reaching 11.45 billion USD, up 5.8% compared with 2011. The export market of China’s toys shows the characteristics of focusing on OEM (original equipment manufacturer), low proportion of high creative products, excessive concentration of export markets and the added-profit reduction of export cost.



According to Huidian Research, the emerging consumption demand brought by the changes of lifestyle and consumption upgrading will promote the rapid development of related industries. Under such background, the toy industry has broad development prospects and especially, the progress of the urbanization construction and the plan to double the wages will inevitably spur the rapid development of the mass consumer goods and become the continuous motivation to promote the toy products to release the market demand, which will be the opportunity for the future development of China’s toy industry.



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Overview of Toy Manufacturing Industry

2. Development Comparison of USA, Japan and China's Toy Industry

3. Development Trends of China's Toy Industry

4. Status Quo and Characteristics of China's Toy Industry Cluster

5. Specific Analysis and Countermeasures of China's Toy Export Market

6. Major Foreign Toy Enterprises

7. Major China's Toy Enterprises

8. Opportunities and Challenges of China's Toy Industry



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