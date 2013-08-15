China TPMS Industry 2013 Market Trend Research and Development: Huidian Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Huidian Research added deep business developement research report on "China TPMS Industry 2013". The scale of China’s TPMS market was CNY 1.4 billion, and this number is expected to exceed CNY 1.5 billion in 2013. Although China’s TPMS market has maintained rapid growth in recent years, the market scale is still relatively small compared with other automotive electronics products (such as EMS, ABS, automotive audio, airbags and auto instruments), and this industry is still in the initial stage of development.



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As of 2012, there were nearly 200 TPMS manufacturers in China, but the technology level is uneven; only few manufacturers, such as Baolong, Kysonix, Top Sun, State and Taihao can achieve mass production. In addition to TPMS, most of the enterprises also produce reversing radars, GPS navigations, alarms, central locking systems and a series of automotive electronics products. The corporate strength, scale, and technology level are in different levels; most of the enterprises rely on the foreign TPMS development platforms and production lines to carry out production. Less than 20% of the enterprises own independent design and production capacity and rare of them have ability to achieve mass production.



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At present, the domestic TPMS assembly rate is still very low, which was only 9.65% in 2012. As for the TPMS market capacity, the capacity in China’s TPMS market was 340,000 units in 2006, and it increased to 1.86 million units by 2012, the average annual growth rate reached 27.5%.



Huidian Research believes that with the continuous development of China’s auto industry and the gradual strengthening of residents’ safety awareness, coupled with the mandatory policies in the future, TPMS market will usher in a great market opportunity. In H2 of 2013, the growth rate of auto market will be lower than the growth rate in H1, but the overall market will still maintain a steady growth, and the assembly rate will be obviously higher than 2012, which is expected to exceed 10%.



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