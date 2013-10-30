China TV Drama Industry Report,2013-2016 : Industry Shares, Size, Trend, Analysis, and Forecasts to 2016 Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- In recent years, a series of favorable policies issued by the Chinese government in finance, intellectual property protection and culture industries stimulate the rapid expansion of Chinese TV drama market.



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In 2012, 612 TV dramas were launched in China, rising by 50 ones year on year; 19,659 episodes were issued, representing a year-on-year increase of 2,941 ones. Meanwhile, 506 TV dramas made in China (accounting for 82.68%) were published, up 37 ones year on year; 17,703 episodes were released, with a year-on-year growth of 18.48%. The length of each TV drama made in China ascended from 27.58 episodes in 2006 to 34.99 episodes in 2012 averagely.



In 2012, the transaction value of TV dramas made in China jumped by 44.74% year on year to RMB11 billion, of which RMB8 billion sourced from broadcast copyright trading and RMB3 billion from network copyright trading. In 2011-2012, the transaction value increased significantly mainly because of the growing number of higher-priced classic dramas.



By H1 2013, there had been seven Chinese listed companies engaged in television production and distribution. In 2008-2012, their TV drama revenue grew at over 30%; by the CAGR of TV drama revenue, New Culture (88.67%), Enlight Media (81.63%) and Huace (61.26%) ranked the top three.



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In 2012, five ones of these seven listed companies gained the gross margin of 40% or more. In point of gross margin, the top three companies were Huayi Brothers (56.02%), Huace (55.74%) and Hualu Baina (44.90%).



In the future, with the increase of Chinese TV drama platforms, the demand for high-quality dramas will go up, and the value of such dramas will rise. Prominent dramas will be the focal point that all platforms compete for.



The report consists of the following aspects:



Overview of China TV drama Industry (including industrial chain, business models, profit models, relevant policies, television channels, TV advertising industry, online video industry, etc.)

Chinese TV drama market (including status quo, supply and demand, revenue, export, prospect, etc.)

Chinese TV drama production, distribution and broadcast markets (including status quo, competitive patterns, comparison between listed companies, TV stations, network broadcasting, etc.)

The market of introduced TV dramas by China (including policies, status quo, competitive patterns, etc.)



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Operating performance, revenue structure, gross margin, TV drama business, competitive advantages, development strategies and prospect of major Chinese TV drama producers (including Huace, Huayi Brothers, HaiRun, etc.)



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Pay TV providers have invested heavily in new services, with a focus on anywhere, anytime, and any screen viewership, large video-on-demand libraries, and apps for watching content on phones and tablets. However, some central themes of the digital era have yet to be addressed, including personalization of content and ads. A failure to adapt soon will enable internet-based streaming services to become more legitimate competitors.



China TV Shopping Industry Report, 2013(http://www.researchmoz.us/china-tv-shopping-industry-report-2013-report.html)



In 2009, the State Administration of Radio Film and Television (SARFT) released Opinions on TV Shopping Channel Construction and Management and Notice concerning Strengthening Management over TV Shopping Video Advertising and Home Shopping Programs in succession, which made China’s TV shopping market more standardized, with market size up to RMB58.67 billion in 2011 and RMB70.12 billion in 2012.



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