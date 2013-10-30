China TV Drama Industry Report:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- China TV Drama Industry Report 2013-2016



In recent years, a series of favorable policies issued by the Chinese government in finance, intellectual property protection and culture industries stimulate the rapid expansion of Chinese TV drama market.



In 2012, 612 TV dramas were launched in China, rising by 50 ones year on year; 19,659 episodes were issued, representing a year-on-year increase of 2,941 ones.



Click Here To Download Sample Report:-

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/china-tv-drama-industry-report2013-2016



Meanwhile, 506 TV dramas made in China (accounting for 82.68%) were published, up 37 ones year on year; 17,703 episodes were released, with a year-on-year growth of 18.48%. The length of each TV drama made in China ascended from 27.58 episodes in 2006 to 34.99 episodes in 2012 averagely.



In 2012, the transaction value of TV dramas made in China jumped by 44.74% year on year to RMB11 billion, of which RMB8 billion sourced from broadcast copyright trading and RMB3 billion from network copyright trading. In 2011-2012, the transaction value increased significantly mainly because of the growing number of higher-priced classic dramas.



By H1 2013, there had been seven Chinese listed companies engaged in television production and distribution. In 2008-2012, their TV drama revenue grew at over 30%; by the CAGR of TV drama revenue, New Culture (88.67%), Enlight Media (81.63%) and Huace (61.26%) ranked the top three.



In 2012, five ones of these seven listed companies gained the gross margin of 40% or more. In point of gross margin, the top three companies were Huayi Brothers (56.02%), Huace (55.74%) and Hualu Baina (44.90%).



In the future, with the increase of Chinese TV drama platforms, the demand for high-quality dramas will go up, and the value of such dramas will rise. Prominent dramas will be the focal point that all platforms compete for.



To Download Sample Report Visit:-

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/177638



The report consists of the following aspects:



- Overview of China TV drama Industry (including industrial chain, business models, profit models, relevant policies, television channels, TV advertising industry, online video industry, etc.)

- Chinese TV drama market (including status quo, supply and demand, revenue, export, prospect, etc.)

- Chinese TV drama production, distribution and broadcast markets (including status quo, competitive patterns, comparison between listed companies, TV stations, network broadcasting, etc.)

- The market of introduced TV dramas by China (including policies, status quo, competitive patterns, etc.)

- Operating performance, revenue structure, gross margin, TV drama business, competitive advantages, development strategies and prospect of major Chinese TV drama producers (including Huace, Huayi Brothers, HaiRun, etc.)



Latest Reports:



China Sportswear Industry Report, 2013-2016:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/china-sportswear-industry-report-2013-2016



The sportswear mainly consists of sports footwear, sports apparel and accessories. USA, China, Japan and Brazil are the four largest sportswear markets around the globe, with revenue sharing more than half of globe’s total.



Since 2012, in addition to the increasingly challenging macro-economic and retail environment in China, the sportswear industry continued to be overcrowded with intensified competition and high inventory, and the focus for retailers is still on clearing inventory and improving profitability.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/177537



Under the background, the enterprises have to reduce the inventories and relieve the dilemma through shutting up shops, industrial promotion and channel transformation. According to incomplete statistics, in H1 2013, Lining, Anta, Peak, China Dongxiang and Xtep totally closed over 2000 stores.



Global And China High Performance Fiber Industry Report, 2013 - 2016:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-and-china-high-performance-fiber-industry-report-2013-2016



High-performance fibers boast important strategic materials. Notably, aramid fiber, carbon fiber and high-strength PE fiber are the most widely applied high-performance fibers with the most impressive comprehensive performance. At present, China is still in the fledging stage when it comes to the application of high-performance fibers which witness a severe short supply. Spurred by government policies, China high-performance fiber industry is expected to keep a growth rate of 10%-20% in the forthcoming decade.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/177464



Aramid fiber falls into meta-aramid and para-aramid, of which the former finds application in high-temperature filter material, firefighter uniform and insulted wear fields, while the latter gets used in safety protection, bullet-proof and material reinforcement fields, etc.



The worldwide aramid fiber capacities concentrate in a minority of businesses in the US, Japan and China. In particular, meta-aramid market is in a large part dominated by the US-based Dupont with the capacity accounting for 62.5%, while in the para-aramid market, Dupont and Japan-based TeiJin take a lion’s share in the world, with the proportion exceeding 80%.



About MarketResearchReports

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact:-

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email:sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog:http://marketpress.blog.com/

FaceBook FanPage: https://www.facebook.com/marketresearchreports.biz