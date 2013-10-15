China TV Shopping Industry Report 2013: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- China TV Shopping Industry Report, 2013



In 2009, the State Administration of Radio Film and Television (SARFT) released Opinions on TV Shopping Channel Construction and Management and Notice concerning Strengthening Management over TV Shopping Video Advertising and Home Shopping Programs in succession, which made China’s TV shopping market more standardized, with market size up to RMB58.67 billion in 2011 and RMB70.12 billion in 2012.



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For TV shopping companies, there are two influential types of business models: first, companies or professional shopping channels established by local TV stations themselves; second, companies operated by buying television time. Broadcast television system-managed TV shopping channels by virtue of their own low-cost channel advantage as well as the cooperation with broadcast television media are expanding their coverage and gaining more market share.



As of October 2013, no laws or regulations have been yet issued for TV shopping in China. Accordingly, there are no definite rules about the positioning, entrants’ qualification, radio broadcast norms and other issues of TV shopping. Professional Committee of Media Shopping, China General Chamber of Commerce has already formulated Operational Requirements for Media Shopping, which with detailed provisions on show forum of TV shopping, duties and obligations of TV stations and market traders has been approved by the Ministry of Commerce People’s Republic of China and will come into effect on November 1, 2013.



China TV Shopping Industry Report, 2013 highlights the followings:



- A general overview of China’s TV shopping industry, covering development course, policies and regulations, market size, industry chain, current development and future trends;

- Analysis on major developments of TV shopping industry in China, involving competition pattern i.e. home shopping and advertising model as well as development trend;

- Analysis on 13 companies like Oriental CJ, Happigo, Qegoo, Acorn International Inc. (ATV), Wuxing Shopping, including company profiles, financial data, the latest strategies, trends and so forth.



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Table of Content



1 Definition and Mode of TV Shopping

1.1 Definition

1.2 Foreign TV Shopping Mode

1.3 China's Current TV Shopping Modes



2 TV Shopping Industry Chain

2.1 Product Supply

2.2 Payment

2.3 Logistics

2.4 TV Media



3 Development Environments of TV Shopping Industry

3.1 Macroeconomic Environments

3.2 Policy Analysis

3.3 Risks and Solutions

3.4 Contributing Factors



4 Status Quo and Competition of TV Shopping

4.1 Status Quo

4.2 Business Models

4.2.1 TV Direct

4.2.2 Home Shopping Channels

4.2.3 Comparison of Two Models

4.3 Competition

4.4 Outlook



5 Foreign and Domestic TV Shopping Companies

5.1 QVC

5.1.1 Development History

5.1.2 Operation Characteristics of QVC

5.2 Eastern Home Shopping

5.2.1 Profile

5.2.2 Operation

5.3 Happigo

5.3.1 Profile

5.3.2 Main Access

5.3.3 Main Products and Target Customers

5.3.4 Latest Developments in 2012-2013

5.4 Oriental CJ

5.4.1 Profile

5.4.2 Operation

5.5 CCTV Home Shopping

5.5.1 Profile

5.4.2 Operation

5.4.3 Latest Developments in 2012-2013

5.6 Best 1

5.6.1 Profile

5.6.2 Operation

5.6.3 Major Covered Channels

5.6.4 Developments in 2012-2013

5.7 Hao24

5.7.1 Profile

5.7.2 Operation

5.7.3 Developments in 2012-2013

5.8 Acorn International

5.8.1 Profile

5.8.2 Operation

5.8.3 Financial Analysis

5.8.4 Direct Sales Platform

5.9 China Seven Star Shopping Co., Ltd

5.9.1 Profile

5.9.2 Operation

5.9.3 Financial Analysis

5.9.4 Strategy

5.10 Jiayougo

5.10.1 Profile

5.10.2 Operation

5.10.3 Major Covered Channels

5.10.4 Latest Developments in 2012-2013

5.11 Jiajiamall

5.11.1 Profile

5.11.2 Operation

5.11.3 Latest Developments in 2012-2013

5.12 SSGO

5.12.1 Profile

5.12.2 Operation

5.12.3 Latest Developments in 2012-2013

5.13 CNRMALL

5.13.1 Profile

5.13.2 Operation

5.13.3 Latest Developments in 2012-2013



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China B2C Online Shopping Industry Report, 2013-2016

:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/176570



In 2008-2012, Chinese online shopping market size ascended from RMB128.2 billion to RMB1,303.0 billion at the CAGR of 78.6%. In H1 2013, the market valued RMB789.21 billion, up 41.2% year on year. Wherein, the B2C (Business to Customer) market scale hit RMB227.86 billion, accounting for 35.2% of the total online shopping market size.



From the perspective of B2C shopping websites, Tmall (53.68%), Jingdong (17.10%), Suning.com (4.74%), Amazon China (2.72 %) and Yihaodian (2.47%) were the top 5 companies by share in Chinese B2C online shopping market in 2012. Although the competition pattern of the B2C market is bound to evolve over time, the B2C platform Tmall and the proprietary B2C website Jingdong will still occupy the leading positions firmly in the short term; however, the market share of other B2C websites will change with product strategy direction, marketing promotion and customer relationship management.



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With the improvements in income and living standards, Chinese online shoppers emphasize the quality of goods more than before. Compared with C2C, B2C offers better credibility and quality assurance for online shoppers. In the future, the Chinese B2C market size will see a higher growth rate than C2C online shopping market, accounting for more shares in the online shopping market.



The report covers the followings:



- Overview of B2C online shopping industry (definition, classification, system platform, cost structure, profit model)

- Chinese online shopping market environments (including number of netizens and online shoppers, features of online shoppers, online shopping logistics industry, and related policies)

- B2C online shopping market (including Chinese online shopping market, B2C online and mobile shopping market, industry financing, competition landscape, etc.)

- Market situation, market size, competition pattern and so forth of B2C online shopping market segments (including apparel, footwear and bag B2C market, digital home appliance B2C market, pharmaceutical cosmetics B2C market, food and gift B2C market, maternal and baby B2C market)

- Operation and development strategy (embracing procurement, price, promotion, market promotion, supply chain management, etc.) of B2C shopping websites (including seven integrated B2C websites, six apparel, footwear and bag B2C websites, five digital home appliance B2C websites, three pharmaceutical cosmetics B2C websites, three food and gift B2C websites and four maternal and baby B2C websites)



China Heparin Industry Report, 2013-2015

: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/176520



Since the small intestines of pigs (raw materials for production of heparin) in China are abundant (the pig slaughtering volume in China approximates 50% of globe’s total) and heparin APIs are gradually recognized internationally, China has grown into the largest heparin API producing and exporting country around the globe. Nevertheless, due to the stagnant demand in European and American markets in recent two years and the improved standards for heparin export, the export volume and value of heparin APIs in China both presented a decline trend during 2011-2012. In 2012, the export volume of heparin APIs in China only registered 103.86 tons (with a year-on-year decline of 1.3%), or about 14.5 trillion units (based on 140IU/mg), addressing 46.5% of global heparin API demand in corresponding period.



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Hepalink, Nanjing King-friend, Dongcheng Biochemicals and Qianhong Bio-pharma are major suppliers of heparin API around the globe. With output and sales volume of heparin API above trillion units in recent years, the four enterprises have been the largest exporters of heparin in China for consecutive years, and shared over 70% of China’s total export of heparin.



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