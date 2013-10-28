Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (China Unicom) is a provider of wireless and fixed line telecommunication services based in China. The company offers cellular and fixed-line voice and related value-added services, broadband and other Internet-related services. It also provides GSM voice services, 3G services and other value added services including SMS, Cool Ringtone personalized ring-back tone service (Cool Ringtone), general packet radio service (GPRS), and other wireless information services. Its fixed line offerings include fixed-line broadband services, data communications services, fixed-line voice services, local and long distance fixed-line voice services, among others. Additionally, it provides global roaming services. As of December 31, 2012, the company had 239 million mobile subscribers. China Unicom is headquartered in Hong Kong.



Companies Mentioned



China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited



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