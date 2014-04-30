China Vehicle Diesel Engine Industry Research Report, 2014-2017 : MRRBIZ

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- China Vehicle Diesel Engine Industry Research Report, 2014-2017" estimates that China vehicle diesel engine market will keep an AAGR of 6% from 2014 to 2017 and the total sales volume will be close to 4.5 million sets.



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With growth of commercial vehicle output in 2013, vehicle diesel engine market has warmed up with the annual output reaching 3.563 million sets, increasing 7.3% YoY but still below 3.936 million sets in 2010 and 3.59 million sets in 2011. in January-February, 2014, China vehicle diesel engine output was 648,467 sets, representing an increase of 8.2% over the same period in 2013.



In 2013, there were 21 vehicle diesel engine manufacturers in China, and the TOP five were Guangxi Yuchai, Weichai Power, Anhui Quanchai Engine, FAW Group and Jiangling Motors. Among them, Weichai Power sold 516,000 sets of vehicle diesel engines in 2013, surging 98.7% YoY, standing at 14.5% of sales volume of the whole industry. It enjoyed the highest growth rate of sales volume among all vehicle diesel engine manufacturers. Weichai Power's rapid rise in sales volume benefited from the substantial increase of truck sales of its major client --Foton Daimler.



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In 2013, Weichai Power achieved revenue of RMB 58.31 billion, a year-on-year increase of 21% YoY and net income of RMB 3.82 billion, up 18% YoY.



In 2014, the National IV Diesel Engine Emission Standards are being widely implemented, the installation rate of China's high-pressure common rail engine will increase from 30% in 2013 to 60%-70%. As it enjoys greater superiority in high pressure common rail engine technology, in 2014 Weichai’s sales volume of diesel engine are expected to be further improved.



Table of Contents



1 Industry Macro Environment

1.1 China's Economic Growth is Slowing Down

1.2 Fixed Asset Investment Growth Rate is Falling

1.3 Import and Export Growth is Decelerating Remarkably

1.4 Social Consumption is Growing Steadily



2 Overview of Diesel Engine

2.1 Definition of Diesel Engine

2.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine

2.3 Key Technologies for Promotion of Vehicle Diesel Engine

2.3.1 High Pressure Common Rail



3 Vehicle Diesel Engine Market

3.1 Overall Market Analysis

3.2 Development Features

3.2.1 Heavy Diesel Engine Market is Oligopolistic, and Light Diesel Engine Market is Full of Fierce Competition

3.2.2 Type of China Vehicle Diesel Engine Enterprises

3.2.3 Emission Standard Upgrade Will Change the Competitive Landscape



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