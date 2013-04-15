China Vitamin Industry 2012-2015 Research Report Now Available at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- As a great power of vitamin production and export, China has long been known as the world’s vitamin production base. In recent years, its vitamin exports on external demand accounted for about 80% of the total output in the same period; moreover, it holds a leading position worldwide in both production technology and market share of vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin A, vitamin B2, etc..



However, due to the impact of the economic downturn in Europe and the United States, China’s future vitamin market will face grim situation, especially exports even see further decline. Vitamin output in 2013-2015 is expected to be around 220,000-280,000 tons, of which, export volume will make up 75%-80%.



In 2012, China’s VC production capacity accounted for 80%-90% of the global total, leading enterprises includeded CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited ( referred to as “CSPC Pharma”), North China Pharmaceutical Group Corp. (“NCPC”), Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd (NEPG), Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd., Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., whose annual capacity all exceeded 15,000 tons; VA occupied 40%-50%, main companies referred to Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd., (12,000 tons/a) and Zhejiang Medicine Co.,Ltd. (11,000 tons/a); VE shared more than 50%, chiefly produced by Zhejiang Medicine Co.,Ltd., Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd, and Southwest Synthetic Pharmaceutical Corp., Ltd.. Nevertheless, Chinese export-oriented products are mostly used as feed additives, the discourse power of high-end product prices still lies in the hands of foreign companies such as DSM and BASF.



As the international economic environment remained in the doldrums, in 2012, China’s vitamin products export growth slowed down, VC, VE, VA and other single species saw a general decline in export volume. While B1, B5 (calcium pantothenate), B6, etc. in B vitamins still maintained a good momentum, whose export volume reached 5260 tons (up 3.6% YoY), 9642 tons (up 6.2% YoY) and 4487 tons (up 26.6% YoY), but also with average export prices lifted to varying degrees .



In recent years, China’s Chinese patent medicine industry has been running in good condition, with the revenue increasing from RMB 142 billion in 2008 to RMB 360 billion in 2012 at a CAGR of 26.2%. Over the same period, the total profit maintained a CAGR of 26.6%, and the gross margin remained higher than the average level of the overall pharmaceutical industry.



In succession to the Opinions on Promoting the Development of Traditional Chinese Medicine Services and Trade, the Twelfth Five-Year Plan on the Development of Traditional Chinese Medicine and other favorable policies, the new National Essential Drugs List published in March 2013 increased the number of Chinese patent medicine from 102 in 2009 to 203, and the proportion in total quantity from 33% to 39%. As a result, China’s Chinese patent medicine market demand is expected to grow rapidly in the next five years.



Industrial gases mainly refer to oxygen, nitrogen, argon, acetylene, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide. In 2012, the market size of industrial gases worldwide approximated USD69.8 billion, of which, it was exclusive of the gases generated by large enterprises themselves. The downstream customers of industrial gases concentrate in chemical, refining, iron & steel, welding, glass, electronics, healthcare and food industries, with the combined share of the first three surpassing 50% and keeping stable.



