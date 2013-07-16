Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Vitamin Industry Report, 2012-2015 market report to its offering

As a great power of vitamin production and export, China has long been known as the worlds vitamin production base. In recent years, its vitamin exports on external demand accounted for about 80% of the total output in the same period; moreover, it holds a leading position worldwide in both production technology and market share of vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin A, vitamin B2, etc..



However, due to the impact of the economic downturn in Europe and the United States, Chinas future vitamin market will face grim situation, especially exports even see further decline. Vitamin output in 2013-2015 is expected to be around 220,000-280,000 tons, of which, export volume will make up 75%-80%.



In 2012, Chinas VC production capacity accounted for 80%-90% of the global total, leading enterprises includeded CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited ( referred to as CSPC Pharma), North China Pharmaceutical Group Corp. (NCPC), Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd (NEPG), Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd., Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., whose annual capacity all exceeded 15,000 tons; VA occupied 40%-50%, main companies referred to Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd., (12,000 tons/a) and Zhejiang Medicine Co.,Ltd. (11,000 tons/a); VE shared more than 50%, chiefly produced by Zhejiang Medicine Co.,Ltd., Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd, and Southwest Synthetic Pharmaceutical Corp., Ltd.. Nevertheless, Chinese export-oriented products are mostly used as feed additives, the discourse power of high-end product prices still lies in the hands of foreign companies such as DSM and BASF.



As the international economic environment remained in the doldrums, in 2012, Chinas vitamin products export growth slowed down, VC, VE, VA and other single species saw a general decline in export volume. While B1, B5 (calcium pantothenate), B6, etc. in B vitamins still maintained a good momentum, whose export volume reached 5260 tons (up 3.6% YoY), 9642 tons (up 6.2% YoY) and 4487 tons (up 26.6% YoY), but also with average export prices lifted to varying degrees .



China Vitamin Industry Report, 2012-2015 of ResearchInChina mainly covers the followings:

International market, development status, competition pattern, imports & exports, prospect forecast, etc. of China vitamin industry;

Current development , imports & exports, market price, etc. of China vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin E and other market segments;

Operation, vitamin business, prospect forecast, etc. of two global and seven Chinese companies.



