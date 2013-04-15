China Vitamin Industry Report, 2012-2015 New Market Research Report Available at Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on China Vitamin Industry (http://www.researchmoz.us/china-vitamin-industry-report-2012-2015-report.html)Report, 2012-2015. As a great power of vitamin production and export, China has long been known as the world’s vitamin production base. In recent years, its vitamin exports on external demand accounted for about 80% of the total output in the same period; moreover, it holds a leading position worldwide in both production technology and market share of vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin A, vitamin B2, etc.



However, due to the impact of the economic downturn in Europe and the United States, China’s future vitamin market will face grim situation, especially exports even see further decline. Vitamin output in 2013-2015 is expected to be around 220,000-280,000 tons, of which, export volume will make up 75%-80%.Buy copy of This Report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=166360&type=S



In 2012, China’s VC production capacity accounted for 80%-90% of the global total, leading enterprises includeded CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited ( referred to as “CSPC Pharma”), North China Pharmaceutical Group Corp. (“NCPC”), Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd (NEPG), Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd., Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., whose annual capacity all exceeded 15,000 tons; VA occupied 40%-50%, main companies referred to Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd., (12,000 tons/a) and Zhejiang Medicine Co.,Ltd. (11,000 tons/a); VE shared more than 50%, chiefly produced by Zhejiang Medicine Co.,Ltd., Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd, and Southwest Synthetic Pharmaceutical Corp., Ltd.. Nevertheless, Chinese export-oriented products are mostly used as feed additives, the discourse power of high-end product prices still lies in the hands of foreign companies such as DSM and BASF.



As the international economic environment remained in the doldrums, in 2012, China’s vitamin products export growth slowed down, VC, VE, VA and other single species saw a general decline in export volume. While B1, B5 (calcium pantothenate), B6, etc. in B vitamins still maintained a good momentum, whose export volume reached 5260 tons (up 3.6% YoY), 9642 tons (up 6.2% YoY) and 4487 tons (up 26.6% YoY), but also with average export prices lifted to varying degrees .



China Chinese Patent Medicine Industry(http://www.researchmoz.us/china-chinese-patent-medicine-industry-report-2012-2015-report.html)Chinese patent medicine for the treatment of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, tumor diseases, respiratory system diseases, musculoskeletal diseases and digestive system diseases are top five categories of Chinese patent medicine for hospitals in China. The Chinese patent medicine for the treatment of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases occupies the largest market share, which remained at around 37% in 2006-2012. Outstanding enterprises producing Chinese patent medicine for the treatment of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases include Shandong Buchang Pharma (products include Guanxin Shutong Capsule and Naoxinshu Oral Solution), Tianjin Tasly Group (products include Compound Danshen Dripping Pills and Yangxue Qingnao Granule), Jinling Pharmaceutical (products include Mailuoning Injection and Mailuoning Oral Solution), Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical (products include Tongxinluo Capsule and Shensong Yangxin Capsule), etc.



Global and China Industrial Gases Industry(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-industrial-gases-industry-report-2012-2013-report.html)In 2012, the market size of global industrial gas industry increased by 4.6% year-on-year, with the growth rate down somewhat against that in 2011. The reduction mainly came as the decreased output in China iron & steel industry because of massive loss-making. Since 2013, due to the reviving real estate market, China has witnessed robust recovery in economy, especially in iron & steel and heavy chemical sectors. In the meantime, the North American region has accelerated its development of shale gas, encouraging a good many of chemical enterprises to establish new plants in America given the consideration of low-priced natural gas. North America and China are expected to become the key engines for the development of industrial gas. And the estimation shows that the global industrial gas market scale in 2013 will surge by 6.9% year-on-year to USD74.6 billion.



