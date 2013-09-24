China Waste Heat Utilization Equipment Industry 2013-2015: Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- China has rich waste heat resources. Especially in steel, nonferrous, chemical, cement, building materials, oil & petrochemical, light industry, coal and other sectors, waste heat resources approximately occupy 17%-67% of the total fuel consumption, of which, recyclable waste heat resource roughly stand up 60% of the total waste heat resources. At present, China’s waste heat utilization ratio is rather low, with the figure in large steel enterprises being 30%-50%. But the waste heat utilization in other sectors is even lower. Thus, China is expected to see a huge potential to improve its waste heat utilization.



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By temperture of waste heat, the waste heat utilization equpments fall into two categories: the first comes to waste heat bolier which uses medium-and high-temperature waste heat; the second refers to lithium bromide refrigerator (heat pump) and screw expander, both of which use low-temperature waste heat. Of these, waste heat boiler occupies a lion’s share in waste heat utilization equipments. In 2012, the output of waste heat boiler approximated 812 sets, totaling 39,788 steam tons.



According to the 12th Five-Year Plan On Energy Conservation And Emission Reduction by the State Council, China will increase its capacity of waste heat/pressure power generation by 20 million KW as of 2015, expecting to save 57 million tons of coal equivalents. The release of the planning injects new development motives for the waste heat utilization field, leading to the development of low-temperature waste heat utilization equipments represented by lithium bromide refrigerators and screw expanders.



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When it comes to lithium bromide absorption device, Chinese market capacity reached RMB3.32 billion in 2012, with leading industrial players including Yantai EBARA, the market occupancy of which realizes 27%, far above Shuangliang Group and Henan Yuanda Boiler.



The screw expander industry is at a stage for promotion in China and beyond, with major domestic industrial players including Jiangxi Huadian Electric Power, Kaishan and Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery. In particular, Jiangxi Huadian Electric Power was the first involved in the production of screw expanders. And its first screw expander was put into use in 2002. Thus far, its screw expanders’ power range from 50KW to 1,500KW, and the application in fields like electricity, steel, smelting, petrochemical and light industry has exceeded 60 sets.



The report highlights the followings:



Overview of China waste heat utilization equipment industry, including development history, polices and regulations, market scale, status quo and development outlook;



China waste heat utilization equipment market segments, including market size, competition pattern and development tendency;



10 industrial players such as Suzhou Hailu Heavy Industry, Hangzhou Boiler Group, Yantai EBARA, Shuangliang Group, Jiangxi Huadian Electric Power, Kaishan, Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery in terms of profile, fiscal data, capacity distribution, product strength and latest development strategy.



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