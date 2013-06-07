China Wind Turbine Market Trends 2013-2016 Available by MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- China Wind Turbine Industry Report, 2013-2016 released by Sino Market Insight predicts that by 2016, China's wind turbine output will remain at about 7.4 million sets.



In 2011, China's wind turbine output hit 7.459 million sets, up 242,000 sets year on year; the wind turbine output value amounted to RMB22.97 billion, representing an increase of 23.1% over the previous year. In 2012, Chinas wind turbine output reached 7.246 million sets, down 214,000 sets year on year; the wind turbine output value totaled RMB26.43 billion, showing a growth of 15.0% over the previous year. In 2012, the decreasing output and increasing output value of wind turbines in China indicated that the proportion of higher value-added products was on the rise in wind turbine market segments.



In terms of the competition pattern, Chinas top 5 wind turbine companies are Shenyang Blower Works Group Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Blower (Group) Co., Ltd., Nanyang Explosion Protection Group, Chongqing General Industry Group, and Zhejiang Shangfeng Group. Particularly, Shenyang Blower Works Group can produce 125-ton large-thrust reciprocating compressors, 1-million-kw nuclear and thermal power pumps, pumps used in defense and naval equipment, and other important equipment. The axial compressors of Shaanxi Blower (Group) saw a year-on-year growth of 46% in 2012.



The report contains five chapters and 81 charts. It analyzes the market, competition pattern and future development trends of major segments of China wind turbine industry (centrifugal compressors, axial compressors, energy recovery turbomachines, centrifugal blowers, PD blowers, centrifugal ventilators, axial ventilators, etc.). At the same time, it introduces financial conditions, capacity distribution, product types as well as the latest development of 24 major wind turbine manufacturers, such as Shenyang Blower Works Group, Shaanxi Blower (Group), Nanyang Explosion Protection Group, CQGI, Shangfeng, Shanghai Blower Works Co., Ltd., Grad, Yilida, Jin Tong Ling, Zhangqiu Blower and Wuhan General Group.



