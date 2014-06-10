China Wine Industry Research Report, 2014-2018 by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- The production volume of wine was 1,178.3 million liters in China in 2013, down by 14.7% YOY. It fell in 2013 as cases of making and selling hedge wine happened in Hebei in 2010 reduced the consumption. On the other hand, the new government took measures to control expenditure on official business, which to a degree reduced the consumption of wine.



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The total import volume of wine was 376 million liters in 2013, which was 4.46% lower than 2012. The total import value was approximately USD 1.56 billion, down by 1.64% YOY. The import volume of bulk wine (> 2 liters) was 89 million liters, down by 26.75% YOY. The import value was approximately USD 108 million, down by 25.12% YOY. The import volume of bottled wine (2 liters) was 287 million liters, up by 5.47% YOY. The import value was USD 1.45 billion, up by 0.7% YOY. Based on the statistics, bottled wine was the leading product, accounting for 76.3% of the total import volume and 93.1% of the total import value. As the global consumption and production volume of bulk wine decline, the import volume of bulk wine is estimated to continue the downward trend in China in 2014. People may acquire the consumption habit of imported wine and deeper understanding of wine as the middle-class population increases. The import volume of bottled wine is expected to grow in 2014.



Consequently, the individual consumption of wine will exceed that of public affairs and business banquets. To succeed in China, the varieties and prices of wine products should meet the demand of common people with high consumption potential.



The wine industry in China benefits from increase in resident income, change of lifestyles and consumption concept driven by economic development. As health concern increases, the diversity of catering business stimulates the consumption of wine in China, which is prospering.



The consumption per capita of wine was approximately 1.1 liters in China in 2013, which was far below the level of developed countries and the global average level (annual consumption per capita of 4 liters). The growth rate of GDP was 7.7% in China in 2013, much higher than the global average level (3.2%). China will remain one of the fastest growing economies in the coming years. For global manufacturers and distributors of wine, China is one of the most important markets in the world.



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The following enterprises and people are recommended to purchase this report:



-Manufacturers of Wine

-Distributing Business of Wine

-Related Enterprises in the Industry Chain of Wine

-Investors/Research Institutes Concerned About Wine Industry



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