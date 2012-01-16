Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Wire and Cable Industry Report, 2011 market report to its offering



China is the world’s biggest wire and cable manufacturer, with the largest industrial output value. In 2003-2010, its operating revenue of China’s wire and cable industry grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6%, towering over the global level; from January to September 2011, the operating revenue increased by 30.9% YoY to RMB767.5 billion.



During the 12th Five-Year Plan period (2011-2015), China’s investment in ultra high voltage (UHV) and rural power grid will reach up to RMB540 billion and RMB200 billion respectively. Following the expanded investment in power grid, the power cable industry will usher in a new round of development opportunities. In China, major enterprises in the high voltage (HV) and extra high voltage (EHV) power cable industry include Baosheng Science & Technology, Qingdao Hanhe Cable and Shenyang Furukawa Cable.



The development of telecommunication industry has provided constant impetus for China’s optical fiber cable construction, with the accumulated cable length increasing from 2.71 billion meters in 2003 to 9.95 billion meters in 2010 at a CAGR of 20.4%. Larger-scale manufacturers include Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable, Fiberhome Telecommunication, Heng Tong Group, Zhongli S&T, etc.



In 2010, China’s automotive wiring harness market scale reached RMB82.2 billion, mainly occupied by Japanese and South Korean multinational corporations, of which, Japanese enterprises took over 60% market share. Major automotive wiring harness manufacturers in China include Shanghai-based Delphi Packard Electric System, Huizhou Zhurun Wiring Systems, Hangzhou Yazaki Parts, THB Group, etc.



China Wire and Cable Industry Report, 2011 highlights:



Global and China Wire and Cable Industry Development, including market scale, competition characteristics and pattern, China wire and cable industry by region, import and export, development trend, and so on;



Key Market Segments of China Wire and Cable Industry, referring to market scale, demand, major enterprises, etc. of three market segments, i.e., power cable, communication cable & optical fiber cable, and automotive wiring harness;



Research on Global and China Key Wire & Cable Manufacturers, covering operation and development strategies of four multinational corporations including Nexans and 16 Chinese enterprises such as Qingdao Hanhe Cable.



Nexans is a French wire & cable manufacturer, with products mainly applied in infrastructure, construction industry and local area network (LAN). In 2011, Nexans acquired the power cable business of Shandong Yanggu Electric Cable Group Co., Ltd. and developed 500kV EHV cable products, marching towards China’s high-end power cable market.



Far East Holding Group is the largest wire and cable enterprise in China. In July 2011, it raised RMB1.15 billion, mainly invested in projects including Smart Grid EHV Cable, New-energy Special Cable, and High-strength Energy-saving Environment-friendly Special Wire.



Browse China market research reports at http://www.reportstack.com/countries/index/3/china-market-research-reports.html



Contact us:

Reportstack http://www.reportstack.com/contact

twitter: http://twitter.com/reportstack

facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Reportstack/182382778485635

linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportstack