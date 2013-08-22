Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Yeast Industry Report, 2012-2015 market report to its offering

During 2004-2011, the yeast output grew continuously, with the CAGR hitting 12.4%. In 2012, the figure approximated 257 kilotons in China, rising by 11.2%. The yeast production in China is mainly dominated by high active dry yeast, with output accounting for over 50% of total output; feed yeast contributes 15% or so of yeast output in China.



As an acknowledged sunrise industry, yeast industry enjoys bright development prospects. At present, the per capita bread consumption in Chinese Mainland reaches about 1.3 kg/year, much lower than that in Taiwan (9 kg/year) and Japan (10 kg/year) with similar dietary habits. Plus the demands of steamed bread, alcohol, etc. for yeast, the traditional yeast market capacity in China can amount to 384.8 kilotons theoretically.



Since the yeast market features a fairly high concentration degree, the leading companies have the bargaining power. As of 2012, there had been around 20 yeast manufacturers in China. In particular, Angel Yeast, AB MAURI and Lesaffre possess 12 plants, with capacity sharing 82% of the total. Except above three players, the rest yeast firms all characterize small scale, and the capacity of most enterprises is even less than 1,000 tons.



China Yeast Industry Report, 2012-2015 mainly covers the followings:



Development status, import & export, competitive situation at home and abroad, development prospect, etc. of yeast industry in China;

Upstream molasses price, output and producing areas, and the demand of downstream terminal markets (baking industry, beer industry and feed industry) for year in China, etc.;

Operation, revenue structure, yeast business, gross margin, R&D and investment, and operation of nine subsidiaries, etc. of Angel Yeast (largest yeast producer in China);

Operation, etc. of other seven companies in yeast industry in China (AB MAURI, Lesaffre, Ziying Biotechnology, Jiangmen Biotechnology, Xiwang Yeast, Tailong Food and Jiuding Yeast).



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139970/china-yeast-industry-report-2012-2015.html

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Roger Campbell

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