2011 Deep Research Report on Global and China CPV Solar Industry – Latest Market Report

2011 Deep Research Report on Global and China CPV Solar Industry is professional and in-depth research report on global and China CPV industry. This report first introduced CPV definition classification industry chain etc relation information and then the CPV module technology and manufacturing process. The Summary statistics of Global and China major CPV manufacturers 2008-2015 CPV capacity production supply demand shortage and regional (US Europe China etc) Product Type (High Rate Low Rate CPV) Manufacturers ( 21 global manufacturers) CPV production Market Share and also introduced CPV selling price cost profit margin and production value.



The Global and China Solar Industry report also introduced global and China 21 major CPV companies basic information, 2008-2015 CPV capacity production price cost profit margin and production value etc details information. In the end, this report mentions CPV system project feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. And also give related research conclusions and development trend analysis of China CPV industry. In short, this is a in-depth research report on Global and China Solar industry. And thanks to the support and assistance from CPV industry chain (CPV companies Solar cell companies tracker Fresnel Lens suppliers government related agencies etc) related experts and enterprises during QYResearch Team survey and interview.



Table of contents:



Chapter One CPV (Concentrated Photovoltaic) Industry Overview 1

1.1 Definition 1

1.2 Classification 1

1.2.1 Concentrated Photovoltaic Classification by Technology1

1.2.2 CPV Classification by Concentrated Method 2

1.2.3 CPV Classification by Concentrated Strength 41.3 CPV Solar Energy Advantages 4

1.4 CPV Generating prospects 6



Chapter Two CPV Module Technology Analysis 1

2.1 PV Module 1

2.2 Sun Tracking Module2

2.3 Cooling Module 4



Chapter Three CPV Systems Production Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast 1

3.1 CPV Systems Production Overview 1

3.2 CPV Regional Market Share Analysis 6

3.3 Global and China CPV Productions 10

3.4 Global and China CPV Demand 11

3.5 2008-2015 Global CPV Systems Cost Price Production Value Profit Margin 17



Chapter Four CPV Key Manufacturers 18

4.1 SolFocus USA 18

4.2 Emcore USA 21

4.3 Concentrix Germany 24

4.4 Amonix USA 27

4.5 OPEL USA 30

4.6 Green Volts USA 33

4.7 Cool Earth Solar USA 35

4.8 Abengoa Spain 38

4.9 Isofoton Spain 41

4.10 Arima Eco Energy Taiwan 44

4.11 Comp Solar Taiwan 47

4.12 Everphoton Taiwan 50

4.13 Suntrix China 53

4.14 Sanan Optoelectronics Xiamen 56

4.15 Lida Optoelectronics Henan 60

4.16 Solar Systems Australia 63

4.17 WS Energia Portugal 65

4.18 ES System Korea 67

4.19 Whitfield UK 70

4.20 CPower Italy 72

4.21 Square Engineering India 74



Chapter Five Feasibility Analysis of China CPV Project 77

5.1 CPV Project Cost Analysis 77

5.1.1 CPV System Cost Structure 77

5.1.2 CPV System Cost Reduction 77

5.1.3 CPV System Project Investment Feasibility Analysis 78

5.1.4 CPV System (Dual-axis tracker, Fresnel lens, Three-junction Solar Cells) and C-Si Normal PV System Comparison Analysis 79



Chapter Six CPV Research Conclusions 82



View more information about this report at: http://www.reportstack.com/product/24276/2011-deep-research-report-on-global-and-china-cpv-solar-industry.html