Beijing, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- The ChinaCare Group announced today that it has released its newest white paper, A Primer for Developing a Healthcare Project in China – A Practical Guide. The white paper is available for immediate download on the company’s website: www.chinacaregroup.com.



In announcing the release, The ChinaCare Group’s senior partner and author of the paper, David Wood said, “For the past ten years, ChinaCare has been assisting international clients in their efforts to introduce new healthcare projects in China. This new white paper is intended to serve as a ‘primer’ for such efforts as it addresses the key issues that should be considered. The white paper is an ideal ‘first read’ for anyone intending to embark on the major task of developing a healthcare project in the challenging Chinese marketplace.”



The ChinaCare Group has been in existence since 2003 providing consulting, development and management services to the healthcare marketplace in China and Southeast Asia.



