ChinaCast Education Corporation (NASDAQ: CAST) Investor Lawsuit Deadline on July 25

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- A deadline is coming up on July 25, 2012 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of ChinaCast Education Corporation (NASDAQ: CAST) over alleged securities laws violations by ChinaCast Education.



Investors with a substantial investment in ChinaCast Education Corporation (NASDAQ: CAST) shares between February 14, 2011 and April 2, 2012, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on July 25, 2012, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of ChinaCast Education Corporation (NASDAQ: CAST) between February 14, 2011 and April 2, 2012, that ChinaCast Education Corporation and certain of its officers and directors violated Federal Securities Laws by issuing allegedly false and misleading information to investors about the Company’s true financial and business condition. Specifically, the plaintiff alleges that ChinaCast Education Corporation issued materially false and misleading financial statements between February 14, 2011 and April 2, 2012because of undisclosed material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls and the alleged wrongful transfer of $120 million in cash by CEO Chan from bank accounts of ChinaCast’s subsidiaries.



On April 2, 2012, the NASDAQ stock market halted trading in NASDAQ:CAST stock and on May 8, 2012, Chinacast Education Corporation announced that it received a notification from the staff of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (the "NASDAQ Staff") that the NASDAQ Staff has made a determination to delist Chinacast Education's securities.



Shares of Chinacast Education Corporation trade now under PINKCAST at $0.45 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Chinacast Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CAST), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



