Chinas Automotive Coatings, Automotive Wiring Harness and Electric Bicycle Industry 2013-2017

According to the statistics of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in 2011, China’s automobile production volume and sales volume was 18.4189 million units and 18.5051 million units respectively, increased by 0.84% and 2.45%, and the demand volume of automotive coatings reached 590,000 tons. In 2012, the annual automobile production volume was 19.2718 million units with the year-on-year growth of 4.6%, the sales volume was 19.3064 million units, year-on-year growth of 4.3%, and the demand volume of automotive coatings reached 620,000 tons.



Report conducts in-depth research and analysis on the market status of China's automotive coatings industry, mainly analyzes market scale, competitions, import and export, business performance of key enterprises, as well as development prospects.



Chinas Automotive Wiring Harness Industry:

With the rapid development of global automobile industry, the automotive wiring harness processing industry also gained significant progress. In recent years, with the improvement of automotive electronics level and the increasing of hybrid vehicles, this industry has developed into a mature level. Yazaki, Sumitomo, Delphi and LEONI account for more than 75% of the global automotive wiring harness market; these enterprises are Japan’s enterprises except for Delphi. According to the statistics in 2012, Yazaki accounted for nearly 30% of global market share with the annual revenue of USD 12.92 billion.



Japanese enterprises accounted for the market share of about 60%; followed by South Korea’s Yura, Comba and Youjin, they accounted for about 15% of the market share. In 2012, 44 manufacturers gained the sales volume of more than CNY 100 million, of which, only 5 of them are local enterprises.



All of Yazaki, Sumitomo, LEONI, Furukawa, Fujikura, Coroplast and Comba made their fortune by electric wire and cable. At the same time, most of these manufacturers have the support form upstream mining resources; Sumitomo and Furukawa have their own copper mine, so their cost control ability is better. The traditional auto parts manufacturers have no adequate advantages in the field of wiring harness industry, for example, Valeo sold its wiring harness business to LEONI.



Chinas Electric Bicycle Industry:

China electric bicycle industry has gone through several important development phases: the stage before 2002 was the initial development period of the industry; the annual output was less than 2 million units; the industry was in a spontaneous growth stage, showing a small production and marketing scale, small number of industry employees and brand enterprises. The period of 2002-2007 was rapid development stage of the industry. Due to the low barriers to entry and the large market demand, a number of manufacturers appeared in the industry; the annual growth rate was 80%-100%. By the year of 2007, the industry scale reached to the peak—annual output of 21 million units; the electric bicycle volume in service was 80 million.



The scale of production and sales was about 20 million units annually. Drastic change took place in the industry during the period; the inside and outside environment was complex and changeable; industry entrance threshold was higher. Industrial transformation and upgrading became the most critical characteristics. China electric bicycle industry is currently in a stable growth period. There is still room for growth in the future, but the total output will have no substantial growth like previous years; it will be kept at 20-30 million units annually.



