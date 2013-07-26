Chinas Budget Hotel, Water Purifier and Coronary Stent Industry, 2013-2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Research and Development Forecast of China’s Budget Hotel, 2013-2017 conducts an in-depth analysis on budget hotel industry’s market status quo, market scale, competition situation, and key hotels’ business performance. In addition, it also makes a forecast on the development of budget hotel industry. This report provides reference for investors.



Compared with developed countries, budget hotel industry started late in China. The proportion of budget hotel is less than 30% in China’s hotel industry, but the proportion has exceeded 70% in U.S. The development space of budget hotel in China is broad.



After the beginning, debut, and continuous expansion, by the first half of 2012, the number of budget hotel in China has reached 8,313; the number of room has reached 837,220, growing 360 times and 257 times respectively compared with 2000.



China Water Purifier Industry:

According to China’s environmental protection department statistics, 82% of the country’s rivers are polluted to various extents. In China’s seven major river systems, almost 40% of the rivers are not suitable to be as drinkable water resources; 78% of the rivers in cities are not suitable to be as drinkable water resources; about 50% of the urban groundwater is polluted. These shocking figures not only warn people to treasure water resources, but also provide an opportunity for the rapid development of water purifier industry.



Water purifier has a history of 10 years in China, and the overall market is still growing. The market sales reached 1.2 million units in 2010, and it is expected to be about 7 million units in 2017.



In 2012, the output value of China’s water purifier industry was CNY 2.5 billion. With the improvement of people’s healthy consumption consciousness, the water purifier market is hotter and hotter. The number of new entrants is increasing; the expansion projects are growing; the output value of China’s water purifier industry is expected to be CNY 13.5 billion in 2017.



Seen from the sales regions distribution, South China and East China occupy a larger market share, the both of them accounting for 63% of the country’s market share; the market share of other regions is less than 10%.



Coronary Stent Industry:



In 2008, China finished more than 180,000 PCI surgical cases (percutaneous coronary intervention); the stent system which was used in PCI surgeries also increased to 298,000 sets in 2008 from 40,000 sets in 2002 as for the usage quantity. Since 2011, the increasingly fierce market competition has decelerated the stent system growth rate. In 2012, the usage quantity of coronary stent was about 633,600 sets and the market scale reached CNY 3.15 billion.



According to the data from the Ministry of Health, China Customs, Surgical Instrument Professional Committee of China Association for Medical Devices Industry, Chinese Society of Cardiology and some other professional associations, Huidian Research released "Research and Development Forecast of China's Coronary Stent Industry, 2013-2017", which mainly analyzes the market scale, demand status, competitive landscape, business performance and market share of key enterprises; on this basis, this report also provides professional investment opportunity and risk analysis, as well as scientific development prospect of the coronary stent industry.



The characteristic of this report is the summary and detailed analysis on the latest industry policy, measures and specific implementation, which can help you understanding the industry policy environment completely.



