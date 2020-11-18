China's Custom LifePo4 Golf Cart Battery Pack Supplier Now Shipping to Portugal

Huizhou City, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2020 -- JB Battery, China's custom LifePo4 golf cart battery pack supplier is pleased to announce that they are now supplying custom lithium batteries to customers in Portugal. Bulk orders or retail orders, customers can be assured of getting high quality EV lithium ion batteries for their golf carts. The lead-acid batteries have ruled the industry for over decades now. They were not just cost effective but also proved to be beneficial. However, they are not as efficient as they should be when it comes to supporting the high-power golf carts. Added to that are the risks of explosions and fires. JB Battery takes pleasure in introducing a range of LiFePo4 batteries for the leading golf cart brands.



As leading China Lithium Ion golf cart battery factory, the company ensures that their batteries will significantly increase the performance of the golf carts. Apart from being light in weight, these EV lithium ion batteries are also good with maintaining the voltage outputs irrespective of the charge levels. The other best advantage is that these batteries do not require maintenance as much as the acid batteries do. One can save man hours spent on maintenance alone as well as the extra costs that are incurred on tools and spares. Golf cart owners can also significantly reduce the downtime which are most common in lead-acid battery spills.



To browse for more products visit https://www.jbbatteryportugal.com/lifepo4-golf-cart-batteries.html



Huizhou JB Battery Technology Limited is a China based lithium-ion battery manufacturer that offers reliable, high quality and high performance lithium batters for golf carts, boats, recreational vehicles, forklifts, solar panel banks, electric vehicles and many more. This China's lithium ion golf car battery factory is also the international supplier now offering services to Portugal.



David Liu

Address: Guangdong, China

Phone: +86-13620492756

Email: Info@JBBatteryChina.com

Website: https://www.jbbatteryportugal.com