China's Custom LifePo4 Golf Cart Battery Pack Supplier Now Shipping to Spain

Huizhou City, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2020 -- JB Battery, China's custom LifePo4 golf cart battery pack supplier is pleased to announce that they are now offering international shipping to Spain. At their china's lithium ion golf car battery factor, the company masters the technology by improving their LiFePo4 batteries; to enhance the professional capabilities as well as user experience. These batteries are designed as the best replacements for lead-acid batteries. Club car or EZ-go or Yamaha, the company offers a series of custom EV lithium ion battery packs that can be integrated with any golf cart system.



Although small in size, these batteries are big on power. With the quickest charging time i.e. 2 to 3 hours, these batteries can be fully charged and are up and ready for the next session. For those who are looking at powering their golf carts with batteries that are backed by green energy, JB Battery is the place to be. As leading China lithium ion golf car battery factory, the company offers batteries that are free from daily maintenance. They can also get rid of cleaning any kind of acid deposits which are most common in the lead-acid batteries. The LiFePo4 ion battery packs are also safe and reliable with multi protective functionalities and no risk of fire or explosions.



To browse for more about China custom ev lithium ion battery factory, visit https://www.jbbatteryspain.com/aboutus.html



Huizhou JB Battery Technology Limited is a China based lithium-ion battery manufacturer that offers reliable, high quality and high performance lithium batters for golf carts, boats, recreational vehicles, forklifts, solar panel banks, electric vehicles and many more. This China's lithium ion golf car battery factory is also the international supplier now offering services to Spain.



