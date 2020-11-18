China's Custom LifePo4 Golf Cart Battery Pack Supplier Offer International Shipping to Russia

Huizhou City, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2020 -- JB Battery, China's custom LifePo4 golf cart battery pack supplier is pleased to announce that they are now shipping their products to Russia. This company is the leading online retailer for lithium golf cart batteries which are known to last 3 to 5 times longer than their counterparts i.e. lead acid batteries. These lithium batteries can also be fully charged in as little as 2 to 3 hours when compared to the other batteries which take approximately 8 hours for complete charging. So, whether it is EX-Go golf cart batteries, Club Car batteries or the all-new Yamaha golf car batteries, JB Battery has got it all covered with a range of China's custom LifePo4 golf cart battery packs.



One conformed method of telling whether the batteries are dead or not is by monitoring the performance. If the golf cart is losing power faster than it usually does or if the cart is not moving as fast as it should, then the cart needs a battery upgrade. China's custom EV lithium ion battery factory offers the best deep discharge golf cart batteries in the market with highest quality 6v, 8v, 12v batteries and so on. Visit the site today to keep the golf carts running efficiently and safety with robust and durable batteries.



To browse for more about China Lithium Ion golf cart battery factory, visit https://www.jbbatteryrussia.com



About https://www.jbbatteryrussia.com

Huizhou JB Battery Technology Limited is a China based lithium-ion battery manufacturer that offers reliable, high quality and high performance lithium batters for golf carts, boats, recreational vehicles, forklifts, solar panel banks, electric vehicles and many more. This China's lithium ion golf car battery factory is also the international supplier now offering services to Russia.



