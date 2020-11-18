China's Custom LifePo4 Golf Cart Battery Pack Supplier Serving Customers from Italy

Huizhou City, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2020 -- JB Battery, China's custom LiFePo4 golf cart battery pack supplier is now delivering their EV lithium ion batteries to customers in Italy. For those who are considering lithium batteries as replacements for their lead-acid batteries, China lithium ion golf car battery factor now offers an all-new range of EV lithium ion batteries for their customers both wholesale and retail. There are several advantages that customers can expect with batteries by JB Battery. The first and foremost advantage is that of longer life. The batteries are manufactured using high quality lithium iron phosphate and the chemistry ensures that their life cycle is nothing less than 2000-3000 cycles. With extra care and precautions customers can also increase the cycle by up to 4000 cycles.



The next advantage is that they are very light in weight. They are approximately 70% lighter when compared to the traditional lead batteries. Switching to EV lithium ion batteries can remove up to 500 lbs from the car, thereby improving the performance, the riding experience as well as reducing the energy required to speed up the cart. The next advantage is that of faster charging wherein the batteries also promise 99% efficiency. China's custom LiFePo4 golf cart battery pack supplier manufactures batteries that are easy to install with just a simple plug and play feature and those which can hold higher voltage when compared to lead batteries.



Huizhou JB Battery Technology Limited is a China based lithium-ion battery manufacturer that offers reliable, high quality and high performance lithium batters for golf carts, boats, recreational vehicles, forklifts, solar panel banks, electric vehicles and many more.



