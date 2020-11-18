China's Custom LifePo4 Golf Cart Battery Pack Supplier Serving Germany Clients

Huizhou City, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2020 -- JB Battery, China's custom LiFePo4 golf cart battery pack supplier is pleased to announce that they are now offering international shipping to Germany. Golf carts that have the lead-acid batteries can witness a significant boost in performance by replacing them with the EV lithium ion batteries. This leading China lithium golf car battery factory currently hosts 6v, 8v, 12v, 24v and 48v golf cart batteries. the 48v LiFePo4 batteries are excellent replacements which are known for their high quality, power packed performance and impeccable precision. These batteries are exclusive designed for use in golf cars as well as the utility vehicles for warehouses.



These ready to install batteries by China's custom LiFePo4 golf cart battery pack supplier are the most recommended batteries for golf cars. With the help of battery spacers, one can install these batteries in cars which are not compatible with these latest LiFeP04 golf cart battery packs. Customers will be promised with the quality and the build; ease of installation; and above all reliability for up to 3 years of usage. The products will be shipped with all care and installation details. With least bit of maintenance, golf cart owners can also benefit from cost savings that come with maintenance and installation of spare parts. JB Battery offers smart batteries for smart golf cars.



To browse more about China custom ev lithium ion battery factory, visit https://www.jbbatterygermany.com/aboutus.html



Huizhou JB Battery Technology Limited is a China based lithium-ion battery manufacturer that offers reliable, high quality and high performance lithium batters for golf carts, boats, recreational vehicles, forklifts, solar panel banks, electric vehicles and many more. This China's lithium ion golf car battery factory is also the international supplier now offering services to Germany.



David Liu

Address: Guangdong, China

Phone: +86-13620492756

Email: Info@JBBatteryChina.com

Website: https://www.jbbatterygermany.com