China's Feed Grade Manganese Carbonate Industry Report, 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- According to the incomplete statistics, at present, there are about 112 enterprises which are engaged in the production of feed grade manganese carbonate, mainly located in Shanghai, Jiangsu, Hunan and other areas. In 2011, China’s feed grade manganese carbonate accounted for about 8.6% of the total market share in feed grade mineral element market; the annual output reached 220,000 tons.



At present, the market price of domestic feed grade manganese carbonate is about CNY 4,000-6,700/ton; during the financial crisis period, the price appeared large fluctuations.



Currently, the overall feed grade manganese carbonate market in China is in depressed period and there are two reasons for this situation. One is that the growth speed of domestic feed market scale has slowed down, the demand for feed grade manganese carbonate has reduced; another is that China’s export was affected by European debt issues, the export prices are still hovering in the low price.



