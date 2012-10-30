China's Feed Grade Manganese Sulfate Industry Research, 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Since 2011, the RMB continues to appreciate and the inflation is expected to increase; the basic chemical industries which rely on cheap labor and resources, especially the basic sulphate industry lost the advantages gradually and their profits have been squeezed. While the demand in domestic market is insufficient, the downstream feed and fertilizer industries are also affected by the global economic downturn, the growth trend will in slowdown situation in the next five years.



Currently, the leading companies of domestic manganese sulfate industry are CITIC Dameng Mining Industries Ltd and Guangxi Yuanchen Manganese Industry Co., Ltd. Most of the enterprises only own small production scale and the production scale is generally of 5,000-10,000 tons/year.



In 2011, the output of China’s feed grade manganese sulfate reached 71,000 tons, year-on-year growth of 4.1%. At present, some enterprises are still in the expansion of production scale even facing the overcapacity crisis; this caused the impact on the industry which has already owned the oversize capacity.



As for the processing technique, Hydro-metallurgy two ores process is accepted by China’s manganese sulfate manufacturers gradually.



Read Report : http://www.researchmoz.us/china%E2%80%99s-feed-grade-manganese-sulfate-industry-research-2012-2016-report.html