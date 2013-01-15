China's Jet Fuel Market Research and Investment Prospect Forecast, 2012-2017: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China kerosene apparent consumption was 18.382 million tons in 2011, up 5.1% year-on-year. The apparent consumption of December was 1.615 million tons, up 3.9% month-on-month. The domestic aviation fuel production was 18.798 million tons in 2011, increasing 10.1% year-on-year; export volume was 6.566 million tons, up 7.9% year-on-year. The output of refined oil product and kerosene was 2.0129 million tons in Jiangsu Province in 2011, up 21.6% year-on-year. According to the relevant data, jet fuel output of Sinopec accounted for about 73% of the domestic production.



In recent years, the growth of domestic kerosene and jet fuel are relatively stable. 2005-2011, China kerosene production rose from 9,886,000 tons to 18,798,000 tons, having an average annual growth of 10.1%; jet fuel production rose to 18.798 million tons from 8.908 million tons, obtaining an average annual growth of 11.8%. According the above data, the kerosene output in 2012 was 20.678 million tons; jet fuel output was 21.016 million tons. The kerosene output will reach 33.3 million tons in 2017; jet fuel output will be about 36.7 million tons.



Table Of Contents:



1. China's Jet Fuel Products Overview

2. Foreign Jet Fuel Market Overview

3. China's Jet Fuel Market Environment Analysis

4. Status Quo of China's Jet Fuel Industry

5. Industry Chain of China's Jet Fuel Industry

6. Supply and Demand of China's Jet Fuel

7. Import and Export of China's Jet Fuel

8. Domestic Key Jet Fuel Manufacturers

9. Production Technique of Jet Fuel

10. Investment Risks and Opportunity of Jet Fuel Industry



