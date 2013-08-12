Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report "Chinas Non-standard Pressure Vessel and Tapioca Starch Market, 2012-2016" to its huge collection of research reports.



Non-standard Pressure Vessel Market:



Chinas above-scale pressure vessel enterprises is 419; the gross industrial output value is more than CNY 70.7 billion. These 419 enterprises are mainly non-standard pressure vessel manufacturing enterprises, including a small number of cylinder manufacturers. Excluding the small number of cylinder enterprises which was represented by Beijing Tianhai Company. Chinas non-standard pressure vessel market scale was about CNY 67.5 billion in 2011.



View Full Report With TOC: http://www.researchmoz.us/research-on-china-non-standard-pressure-vessel-market-2012-2016-report.html



The development of non-standard pressure vessel industry has a certain weak cyclicity. As an important part of the petrochemical general machinery manufacturing industry of equipment manufacturing industry, non-standard pressure vessel mainly influenced by the investment in petrochemical industry and coal chemical industry. When it comes to the 21th century, the state has increased the investment to ten million-ton oil refining bases, megaton ethylene bases and large-scale coal chemical industry bases, so that in recent years, non-standard pressure vessel industry gained rapid development.



Tapioca Starch Market:



Currently, there are more than 300 enterprises in Chinas tapioca starch industry. According to the statistics, in the pressing seasons of 2009/2010, the domestic tapioca output reached 6.6 million tons, and tapioca starch output reached 680,000 tons. Compared with the pressing season in 2008/2009, tapioca output increased by 16%-17% and tapioca starch output increased about 17%. In the pressing season of 2010/2011, domestic tapioca starch output reached 850,000 tons.



View Full Report With TOC: http://www.researchmoz.us/survey-and-forecast-of-chinas-tapioca-starch-market-2012-2016-report.html



At present, China has more than 300 of all kinds of tapioca starch production enterprises, but most enterprises own backward production technology, high production costs, low profits and poor economic returns. The number of tapioca starch enterprises which with annual output of more than 50,000 tons is less than 10. Thus it is difficult to obtain economics of scale.



About Us:



ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Mrs.Sheela AK

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://researchmoz.blogspot.us