Chinas Online Gaming Market 2014 Growing Opportunity

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Growing Opportunity: Chinas Online Gaming Market 2014"to its huge collection of research reports.



The Chinese PC online gaming market has witnessed explosive growth from USD 10 million in 2001 to USD 9.7 billion in 2012. The market was predicted to reach USD 11.9 billion dollar by the end of 2013. The advancement in 4G and increased use by Chinese youth has contributed to the fast growth of this market. While strategy war games dominated the market till 2011, now other categories of games including role-play games and easy-to-learn casual sports games are catching up.



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The market is being viewed as a massive opportunity by advertisers and game publishers. With the Chinese Government recently having lifted the long standing ban game consoles, there is expected to be a rush of game consoles into the country in 2014-2015.



Why should the report be purchased?



The report ‘’Growing Opportunity: China’s Online Gaming Market 2014” highlights key drivers of and trends emerging in China’s beef market. The current market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been examined. Opportunity in the sector for international players has also been dwelt upon. The report contains latest industry leaders verbatim.



Research methodology and delivery time



Smart Research Insights has conducted in depth secondary research to arrive at key insights. Data collected from various industry sources has been analyzed impartially to present a clear picture of the industry. All recent developments which impact the sector dynamics have been captured and used to support the research hypothesis. The present condition and initiatives of players including Giant Interactive, NetEase etc. have been examined.



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The report is available as single-site single-user license. The delivery time for the electronic version of the report is 6 business days as each copy undergoes thorough quality check and is updated with the most recent information available. The delivery time for hard copies is approximately 5 business days, as each hard copy is custom printed for the client.



About Smart Research Insights (SRI)



SRI is a research organization specializing in industry research reports and custom research. Our team of dedicated researchers with rich experience across industry segments focuses on delivering high quality analysis. Undertaking in-depth secondary research we arrive at key insights, which are supported by data that has been analyzed impartially to present a clear picture of the industry. All recent developments and industry opinions which impact the sector dynamics are captured and used to support the research hypothesis.



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