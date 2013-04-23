Chinas Organic Silicon Industry 2013 - 2017 - Market Share,Size,Trends,Analysis,Forecast ,Research and Development to 2017 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Research and Development Trend of China's Organic Silicon Industry, 2013-2017" mainly analyzes the status quo of organic silicon at home and aboard, as well as China's competitive status, import, export, business performance of main enterprise, technology status and development forecast; all of these provide enterprises and investors with decision-making reference.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/research-and-development-trend-of-chinas-organic-silicon-industry-2013-2017



China has become the largest consumer of organic silicon materials. Due to the large volume exports of textile, electronics and electrical products and the domestic vigorous demand in the fields of construction, textile, automobile and daily chemicals, China's organic silicon material industry is promoted greatly. At present, China's industry pattern is based on processing and manufacturing, which is very different with the organic silicon consumption structure in other countries and regions. In foreign countries, the consumptions of silicon rubber and silicon oil are equal, while China is mainly based on silicon rubber.



China has become the production center of organic silicon monomer gradually, and the well-known foreign enterprises have built production equipments in succession; although there is a certain gap between China's organic production enterprises and foreign enterprises, with the continuous industry development, the gap of main technical indicators has been narrowed gradually, and some enterprises have reached the world advanced level.



Organic silicon industry maintains the momentum of rapid development, and the related enterprises make efforts to the integration of upstream and downstream industries by virtue of their advantages; therefore, there are a number of large-scale enterprises which own certain competitive advantages. In the field of monomer, the key enterprises are Bluestar, Wynca and Hoshine; as for silicon rubber field, the key enterprises are Dongjue, Hongda, Wynca, Baiyun and Zhijiang; and the industry chain integration includes Bluestar, Wynca and Hoshine. According to the statistics of Fluorine-silicon and Organic Silicon Special Committee, there were 16 organic silicon monomer production enterprises in China as of the end of 2012, and the production capacity was about 2 million tons.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166721



In 2011, China's organic silicon monomer production capacity has reached 1.76 million tons, which was much higher than the market demand; however, the output was only 1.15 million tons. In 2012, the actual output was about 1.3 million tons and the actual facility utilization was about 70%; of which, the operating rate in 2012H1 was less than 60%, and the monomer production enterprises suffered from comprehensive loss; after the August, the market demand picked up gradually and the operating rate reached over 80% by 2012Q4. However, the majority of enterprises are still unprofitable due to the low siloxane price.



Latest Reports:



Research on Financial Leasing Industry in China, 2013-2017 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166722



At the end of 2012, the registered capital of financial leasing companies was CNY 189 billion, up 36.2% YoY; industry capital adequacy ratio was 12.2%, including CNY 62.2 billion of financial leasing registered capital; registered capital increased by 17.8%. At the same period, the registered capital of foreign capital lease was CNY 90.4 billion, up 76.9% YoY.



In terms of competitive landscape, at the end of 2012, the business turnover of lease contract of 20 financial leasing companies was CNY 660 billion, accounting for more than 40% of the total business turnover of financial leasing industry. The industry concentration ratio is high. In 2012, the listed companies successively set foot in financial leasing industry, which may intensify market competition. Since Dec of 2012, Kinwa, Anyang Iron and Steel, Xinzhu Corporation, Jinggong Science & Technology, Furuitezhuang, Chihong Zn & Ge and some other listed companies have announced to carry out finance least business.



Analysis and Forecast of High-voltage Inverter Industry in China, 2013 - 2017 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166723



In 2012, the overall output value of high-voltage inverter industry in China was CNY 4.9 billion. With the enhancement of national support on high-tech industries and the constant growth of domestic market, each company is actively expanding production capacity. The output value of high-voltage inverter industry is expected to increase continuously during the "12th Five-Year" period, and the output value will reach to CNY 9 billion in 2015; the growing speed will be slow in 2016 and 2017. The output value of the industry will be CNY 12 billion in 2017.



"Analysis and Forecast of High-voltage Inverter Industry in China, 2013-2017" conducts a comprehensive and in-depth analysis on the effect of economic environment at home and abroad on China's high-voltage inverter industry, development status of the industry, competitive landscape, supply and demand, investment risk, etc. the report detailed analyzes high-voltage inverter industry's operation status in 2012 and previously, including industry scale, the number of enterprises, industry production, sales situation and some other economic indicators. What's more, it also systematically analyzes and forecasts the market environment and development trend, so as to provide a reliable reference for enterprises and investors.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/