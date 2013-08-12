Chinas Organic Silicon Industry 2013- 2017 Market Trends, Research and Development

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- The Report mainly analyzes the status quo of organic silicon at home and aboard, as well as China's competitive status, import, export, business performance of main enterprise, technology status and development forecast; all of these provide enterprises and investors with decision-making reference. It is deep & professional market Research and Development Trend of China's Organic Silicon Industry, 2013-2017"



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China has become the largest consumer of organic silicon materials. Due to the large volume exports of textile, electronics and electrical products and the domestic vigorous demand in the fields of construction, textile, automobile and daily chemicals, China's organic silicon material industry is promoted greatly. At present, China's industry pattern is based on processing and manufacturing, which is very different with the organic silicon consumption structure in other countries and regions. In foreign countries, the consumptions of silicon rubber and silicon oil are equal, while China is mainly based on silicon rubber.



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China has become the production center of organic silicon monomer gradually, and the well-known foreign enterprises have built production equipments in succession; although there is a certain gap between China's organic production enterprises and foreign enterprises, with the continuous industry development, the gap of main technical indicators has been narrowed gradually, and some enterprises have reached the world advanced level.



Table Of Content:



1. Overview of Organic Silicon Industry

2. Development Environment of China's Organic Silicon Industry

3. Development of Global Organic Silicon Market

4. Status Quo of China's Organic Silicon Market

5. Technological Development of China's Organic Silicon Industry

6. Import and Export of China's Organic Silicon Industry

7. Key Enterprises in China's Organic Silicon Industry

8. Competitive Landscape of China's Organic Silicon Industry

9. Development Forecast of China's Organic Silicon Industry

10. Investment Opportunity and Risk of China's Organic Silicon Industry



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