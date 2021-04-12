China's Reputed Plastic Spray Bottle Manufacturer Amps Up Production of Hand Sanitizer Plastic Containers

Hang Zhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Zhejiang Sanle Plastics, China's reputed plastic spray bottle manufacturer is pleased to share that they have amped up their production of hand sanitizer plastic containers. The outbreak of the pandemic has led to a sharp increase in the usage of hand and surface sanitizers thereby resulting in the usage of plastic bottles and containers on a daily basis. From handy bottles for personal use to large bottles for sanitizing the premises, there has been huge demand for different types of containers. Sanle Plastics manufactures all kinds of bottles with fill sizes ranging from 1oz to 64oz. The products are manufactured using HDPE, LDPE, Polypropylene and many other high quality plastic. Household spray bottles, standard trigger sprayers, high output trigger sprayer, chemical resistant trigger sprayer, foaming trigger sprayer, fine mist spray bottles, etc. are a few popular items here. On-time deliveries and customization of products to suit the customer requirements is of utmost importance here.



This is a great all-purpose trigger sprayer bottle in an ample 32-ounce (1-quart) size. Sprayer works with no O-ring to wear out. Translucent plastic allows viewing of content level. Can be used to apply insecticides, herbicides, disinfectants, cleaning products, and most veterinary products with ease. (Do not use for multiple purposes without thorough cleaning between uses.) Great for many farm, ranch, and household tasks. Eye-catching black equine design, also available in other colors.



Made of high-quality environmentally friendly PET plastic, the HDPE square sanitizer plastic pump bottle is durable and reusable. With perfect size 8.6cm x 15.4cm (width x height), it does not account for position, so it can be used as an excellent decoration for your countertop and sink. You can feel easy to fill it for the large-diameter bottle mouth design, saving time and effort as well. The thicker thread design of the pump bottle is screwed tighter, without worrying the plastic liquid bottles will leak.



Zhejiang Sanle Plastics Co., Ltd. is a China based full-service plastic bottle manufacturer. They specialize in plastic spray bottles, trigger sprayers, mist sprayers, pumps and customized bottles for chemical, personal care, cosmetic and commercial industries.



