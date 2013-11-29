Chinese Cloud Computing Industry and Market Development Trends : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- China has become one of the countries in the world enjoying the fast-growing cloud computing development in the recent five years. Chinese cloud computing market value is estimated to have continued to witness unprecedented year-on-year growth in 2013 and is likely to sustain robust growth next year. This report touches on the Chinese market status and industry policy, examining the cloud computing development of ISPs (Internet Service Providers), software and hardware suppliers and data center operators with an aim to foresee future trends of cloud computing in China.



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Table of Content



1. China's Policy for Cloud Computing Development



2. Market Development and Trends



3. Development and Deployment of Major Players in Cloud Computing

3.1 ISPs

3.2 IT Software Suppliers

3.3 Data Center Operators

3.4 Data Center Hardware and Software Providers



4. Conclusion



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Appendix



List of Tables



List of Figures

Figure 1 Worldwide Cloud Computing Market Value, 2011 - 2016

Figure 2 Chinese Cloud Computing Market Value, 2010 - 2015

Figure 3 Key Players in the Chinese Cloud Computing Industry Supply Chain

Figure 4 SAE Service Platform

Figure 5 Structure of YonYou UAP Platform

Figure 6 China Mobile's Big Cloud 2.0 Infrastructure

Figure 7 Inspur's CSP Platform Structure



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