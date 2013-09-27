Chinese Digital Home, Home Networking Policies, and Industry Standard Development:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Chinese Digital Home, Home Networking Policies, And Industry Standard Development



With broadband networks and related technologies maturing, and following promotion of the government's tri-network convergence policies, digital home and home networking development for regular households in China has been accelerating in the period covered by the country's 11th and 12th five-year plans. Standard alliances set up by the Chinese home electronics and IT industries, such as IGRS and ITopHome, have gradually developed a comprehensive set of national standards for home networking in China.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/chinese-digital-home-home-networking-policies-and-industry-standard-development



Meanwhile, telecom operators including China Telecom and China Unicom have started to promote smart home services targeting high-income households. This report analyzes current digital home policies in China and the development of smart home industry standards.



Table of Contents



1. Development of The Digital Home and Home Networking in China

1.1 Industry Development

1.2 Human Resources Cultivation



2. Strategies for China\'s Digital TV and Digital Home Industries in the 12th Five-year Plan

2.1 Industry Structure

2.2 Industry Clusters

2.3 Standards Developed by China

2.4 Industry Cooperation

2.5 Trial Projects



3. Standard Development in China\'s Home Networking Industry

3.1 IGRS

3.1.1 IGRS Smart Home Solutions

3.2 ITopHome

3.3. WAPI

3.3.1 Current Market Status of the WAPI Standard



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175704



4. Conclusion



Appendix



Table 1 Digital Home Technology Standards Announced by China

Table 2 Digital Home Technology Standards Currently Being Developed by China



Figure 1 Scale of China\'s Digital Home Industry, 2008 - 2015

Figure 2 The Digital Home in China\'s 12th Five-year Plan

Figure 3 Government Agencies Involved in Digital Home Development

Figure 4 IGRS Smart Home Solutions

Figure 5 Key Members of the ITopHome Alliance



Latest Reports:



Worldwide Major Mobile Phone Vendor Performance, 3Q 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/174214



This research report presents worldwide mobile phone shipment volume forecast and recent quarter review of major mobile phone vendor performance. The report includes major vendors' shipment volume, shipment growth trends, shipment revenue and revenue growth trends, operating profit margin and ASP, along with analyst insights.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/174214



The report finds that the worldwide smartphone shipment volume bounced back sequentially in the second quarter of 2013, reaching around 434.74 million units. Smartphones' share of the worldwide mobile phone shipment volume exceeded 50% for the first time in the second quarter of 2013. Worldwide mobile phone shipment volume growth is estimated to have inched up in the third quarter of 2013 and continue well into the fourth quarter.



Current Development Of The Global LTE Subscriber Market, 3Q 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/173830



This report profiles the latest development of LTE subscriber markets and leading operators in pan-America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Africa, with country development overview and detailed information such as the adopted LTE technology, frequency band, service coverage, equipment supplier, and LTE user base provided.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/173830



Table of Contents



1. Pan-American LTE Market Development



2. European LTE Market Development



3. Asian LTE Market Development



4. Oceanian LTE Market Development



5. African LTE Market Development



Appendix

Table 1 Pan-American LTE Market Development by Country and Operator

Table 2 European LTE Market Development by Country and Operator

Table 3 Asian LTE Market Development by Country and Operator

Table 4 Oceanian LTE Market Development by Country and Operator

Table 5 African LTE Market Development by Country and Operator



About MarketResearchReports

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact:-

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email:sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog:http://bccresearchreports.blogspot.com