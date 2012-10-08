Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Canadean.



This report provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the Chinese foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and China's business environment and landscape.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The robust growth in the economy has contributed to the foodservice sales in the country. The GDP growth at constant price was 10.4% in 2010 and 9.2% in 2011. The considerable economic growth has boosted the foodservice sales in China.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

High disposable income and increasing population of the middle class has increased the consumer spending. Moreover, the growth in the single member household and working women population has encouraged the eating out trend.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

“Chinese Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in China to 2016” provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Chinese foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.”



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector within China.



This report provides readers with in depth data on the valuation and development of both the profit and cost sectors in the China's foodservice market.



This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average price, foodservice sales, sales per outlet, and transactions per outlet per week across nearly 50 sub-channels.



This report provides highly granular future forecasts and historic market data to aid market and strategic planning.



This report will help you to assess the impact of economic recession and recovery on foodservice market growth.



Key Market Issues

The Chinese population is aging fast due to the one child policy adopted by the government which has slowed down the birth rate. The aged population now demands more nutritious food and encourages the consumption of vegan and organic food products.



China faces a serious concern, as millions of its citizens are obese. The obese population demands various low calorie food, and other vegetarian and vegan food. In 2011, around 2% of the population was obese.



The inflation rate in China varies in a greater degree. In 2009, the inflation rate was -0.7% which increased to 5.4% in 2011. The high variation in inflation affects food prices to a very great extent and also the foodservice sales.



Although the Chinese government has taken steps to reduce poverty and increase the rapid urbanization of the country, there is a large section of society which live under poverty. The benefit of growing economy has not yet reached to the rural parts of western China. As a result the foodservice consumption in these parts are very low compared to the urban eastern coastal parts.



The export oriented economy of China has slowed down in growth as the demand for Chinese goods have decreased due to the global slowdown. The GDP growth has is expected to decrease to 8% by the end of 2012



Key Highlights

The Chinese economy is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and has registered strong GDP growth over the review period. The recent global economic crisis had little impact over the Chinese economy as the country's gross domestic product (GDP) at constant prices has grown continuously over the review period. The GDP growth has affected the foodservice sales positively and the country has witnessed an increase in the number of chained quick service restaurant (QSR) outlets as well as the full service restaurants (FSRs).



Over the review period, the country has witnessed sizeable increase in its urban population. Increased urbanization encourages the eating-out trend, with the traditional way of life being replaced by a fast-paced lifestyle. Moreover, the country is moving towards industrialization from an agrarian economy.



During the review period, the Chinese economy has also experienced surge in the number of households. .An increase in the number of households has a direct impact on foodservice sales. Single member households and working couples contribute more towards quick service restaurant (QSR) sales, as it is convenient for them to eat on the move due to their fast-paced lifestyle.



Over the review period, travel and tourism industry in China has grown considerably as the country is all set to become one of the top tourist destinations in the world. Industrial growth and the country have increased preference as a travel destination has spurred the growth of international hotel-chains in the country.



Over the review period, China witnessed large-scale urbanization and migration of people from the rural areas to the urban area. This has led to a change in lifestyle for a large proportion of the population, who has very little leisure time at hand to cook for themselves, and therefore prefer to eat out. Benefiting from the increasing trend of eating-out, many QSRs and fast-food chains have expanded rapidly in the country



